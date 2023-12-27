Explore a collision of time and space at ‘Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk’ exhibition

It is a tour of cyberpunk fantasy at Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk at Tai Kwun Contemporary. With his first Asian solo exhibition in Tai Kwun, the award-winning animation director and visual artist Kongkee has let the Warring States poet Qu Yuan out to travel to the future to encounter a world of cyborgs. The exhibition preserves Qu Yuan’s essence yet merges multiple timelines for a colourful display of works.

Dragon’s Delusion

The exhibition centers on Kongkee’s animated work Dragon’s Delusion, which depicts what happened to the Chinese poet Qu Yuan after he threw himself into a river. Two thousand years later, Qu Yuan wakes up, but in a cyberpunk future. With no physical body but his soul, Qu Yuan roams a rocky landscape filled with cybernetic beings.

Dragon’s Delusion features a chapter about an assassin named Gorlo. Gorlo is a child picked up on the battlefield by Qu Yuan due to his loud cries. Qu Yuan considers him a promising talent and trains him to sing. However, due to the grievances of his people being slaughtered, the angelic voice of Gorlo becomes a weapon and has the power to kill. Eventually, Qu Yuan is left with no choice but to seal Gorlo’s voice. After the unification of the Qin Dynasty, Gorlo becomes the leader of an underground assassin organisation and tries to unseal Qu Yuan, only to find that Qu Yuan is dead. This leads him to seek out Ah Zu, a cyborg rumoured to be a replica of Qu Yuan.

Kongkee’s story from Gorlo’s perspective is similar to ours today. History is written before we are born, and we inevitably inherit the bitterness of our ancestors, but how do we get out of this loop of hatred?

About Kongkee

Kongkee was born in Malaysia and grew up in Hong Kong. He founded Penguin Lab Studio in 2008. In 2012, his comics were published in Europe, and in the same year, he began working on a manga series that combined history and science fiction, including Dragon’s Delusion. Four years later, Kongkee adapted it into an animated short film, which won the DigiCon6 Award in 2020, the highest-status honorary anime award in Asia.

‘Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk’

Qu Yuan has been influencing generations of artists as a fantasy-filled character. In this exhibition, Kongkee brings Dragon’s Delusion to the real world. With the use of bold and vibrant colours, each of the characters is brought to life. Giant screens, neon installations, and sounds bring you into an immersive experience cyberpunk universe that connects the past to the future.

It also presents a philosophical reflection on history. Humans always think that they are at the forefront of history and the top of civilization, but are ancient civilizations that different from ours? We are constantly searching for the truth of history, but are we getting closer to the truth, or are we moving further away from it?

Fans of visual arts should not miss this one. Forget the present and feel the fusion of timelines with the soul of Qu Yuan.

Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk

Tai Kwun Contemporary

December 9, 2023 – March 3, 2024

11 am – 7 pm (closed on Mondays)

