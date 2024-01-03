Historic L60 “Peter Quick” train is now on display at Hong Kong Railway Museum

The Locomotive No. 60, or L60 train, is now on display at the Hong Kong Railway Museum.

Nicknamed “Peter Quick”, the L60 train was part of the last fleet of diesel electric engines providing passenger services on the Kowloon-Canton Railway. It entered service in 1974 and transported commuters in the East Rail Line until 1983, when the railway became fully electrified. After that, the L60 moved to hauling freight and maintenance trains instead. After nearly 50 years of serving Hong Kong, the train was finally retired in 2021 and the MTR Corporation donated it to the Hong Kong Railway Museum in 2023.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) led conservation efforts and worked on the L60 for two months. Much of its metal exterior had already corroded and lost its protective coating from years of working in the outdoors. The conservation team worked hard to make sure it was suitable for outdoor display by applying a fresh layer of protective coating and re-painting the corroded parts to accurately match the original colours.

Transporting the L60 to the Railway Museum was a painstaking effort that took over a year to carefully plan. There were many factors to consider, such as the loading capacity of the road and the height of the transportation crew. In the end, the best decision was to move the engine’s body and bogies separately, with extra caution being taken in the narrow roads leading to the museum. The entire process was done at night, and the L60’s body and bogies were successfully reunited at the museum.

The L60 will be the second diesel electric engine on display at the Railway Museum. With this latest addition, the museum hopes to enhance the public’s understanding and interest in the city’s railway history and its significance.

“It witnessed a series of milestone events in the history of Hong Kong, such as the prospering of the railway freight service between the Mainland and Hong Kong in the 1980s and 1990s,” said Sunny Chan, Assistant Curator at Hong Kong Railway Museum for LCSD. “We want to preserve this to raise the public’s interest in the history of Hong Kong’s railways.”

Location: Hong Kong Railway Museum, 13 Shung Tak Street, Tai Po Market, Tai Po

(Images: Leisure and Cultural Services Department / Hong Kong Railway Museum)