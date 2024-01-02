Pianist Lang Lang to perform at Hong Kong Disneyland on January 27

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang is coming to Hong Kong Disneyland on January 27, 2024. He will be performing at the Castle of Magical Dreams’ stage, offering guests an enchanting 45-minute live performance. Spend a romantic evening under the stars with the one you loves while listening to Disney classics.

How to watch Lang Lang’s piano performance

Purchase Seating Area Passes and watch Lang Lang play in front of the Castle at Hong Kong Disneyland. The standard seating area pass is priced at HK$980 and the VIP passes are available for HK$1,480. Magic Access Platinum and Gold Card Members can order their passes on a priority basis beginning January 2. More information can be found here.

The bond between Lang Lang and Disney

Lang Lang has been a Disney fan since childhood. Last year, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, he rearranged 27 Disney-themed songs for his album, The Disney Book. Waving his fingers in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Disneyland Resort in California, Lang Lang appears like a prince out of a fairy tale, telling vivid stories through music.

In September this year, “Lang Lang Plays Disney” was released. Lang Lang collaborated with London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to invite audiences to taste Disney classics. This exclusive concert at the Royal Albert Hall showcases unique arrangements of Disney’s most popular songs and reveals the life of Lang Lang. A series of performances and documentary clips bring his childhood experiences, especially those related to Disney, to light.

Start the New Year off right with a special musical journey to Hong Kong Disneyland with your loved ones.

Images: Visual China Group/Getty Images, Disney Magical Kingdom Blog