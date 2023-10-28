facebook
Home > Culture > 10 last-minute Halloween pop-culture costume ideas you probably have in your closet
10 last-minute Halloween pop-culture costume ideas you probably have in your closet
Culture
28 Oct 2023 01:00 PM

10 last-minute Halloween pop-culture costume ideas you probably have in your closet

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs

It’s spooky season, and if you still haven’t figured out what to be this year, we’ve got some work-appropriate ideas. Check out these 10 last-minute Halloween costumes you probably have in your closet.   

As 31 October is slowly creeping up, showing up to a Halloween party not dressed up is kind of a bummer. Although there may not be enough time to hit the costume shop, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing you can create from your closet. So, allow us to save you some time and money as we have some creative ideas last-minute Halloween costume ideas to share. 

10 last-minute Halloween costume ideas you probably have in your closet

Image Credit: IMDb / Pulp Fiction (1994)

Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction

A white dress shirt, black trousers, any pair of flats, and don’t forget the juicy red lips.

Image Credit: IMDb / “Kim Possible” The Fearless Ferret

Kim Possible

For a last-minute KP costume, grab a black long-sleeve shirt, green trousers (preferably cargo), and black boots.

Magic Mike

If you have a white tank top, white sneakers, baggy black sweatpants, and a red basketball cap, consider being Magic Mike.

Image Credit: Warner Bros / The Matrix (1999)

Trinity from The Matrix 

Blue pill or red pill? For this easy Trinity from The Matrix costume, get a black leather jacket, plain black tee, black leather pants, boots, and sunglasses. Don’t forget to tie your hair back in a slick bun.

Image Credit: Netflix / Emily in Paris (2020)

Emily from Emily in Paris

If you’re aiming for a cute corporate baddie look, try being Emily from Emily in Paris this Halloween. All you need is a white tank top; layer that with a checkered blazer set, black heels, and that iconic red beret.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. / The Hangover (2009)

Alan from The Hangover

If you have a grey tee, khakis, a satchel, and shades, try being Alan. Brownie points if you have a baby carrier and a baby. For the hair, you can put it up in a bun (if it’s long).

Wednesday Addams

A white collared shirt, black jumper, black pleated skirt, and a pair of black platform loafers will turn you into Wednesday Addams in no time. Don’t forget the pig tails to complete this last-minute Halloween look.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures / Mean Girls (2004)

Damian Leigh from Mean Girls

Damian’s incognito look in the “She doesn’t even go here” scene is a classic, and it’s super easy to recreate. Grab a pastel blue hoodie and some black sunnies, and you’re good to go.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures / Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

If you have that perfect little black dress sitting in the black of your closet, this is the time to use it. Also, find some black gloves, a pearl necklace, pearl earrings, black shades, and flats. Then put your hair in a high bun and that’s your Holly Golightly look. 

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures / Men in Black (1997)

The agents from Men in Black 

To dress like the Men in Black, wear a black blazer and trousers, a white dress shirt, a black tie, and sunglasses. For a more feminine appearance, opt for a black skirt. If you have time, get an alien blow-up doll to go as your plus-one if you want a prop. 

Breakfast at Tiffany's The Matrix Emily in Paris Pulp Fiction wednesday Mean Girls Halloween costume Kim Possible Magic Mike The Hangvover Men in Black
10 last-minute Halloween pop-culture costume ideas you probably have in your closet

Tipapa Chandarasrivongs

Drinking is best during the day, especially when at brunch. If she's not working, catch her at the gym or socializing with friends. An introvert extrovert at heart. She's a Capricorn.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.