Ernest Chang’s tattoos reveal his past struggles with metal health and overcoming obstacles

Lifestyle Asia’s Tattoo Talks explores the connection and stories behind people and their tattoos, and for our next episode, we visit the studio of Ernest Chang. The Stallery founder’s works often mesh together both Chinese and Western cultures and are informed by Chang’s diverse background growing up in Tampa, Florida.

Living with deuteranopia, Ernest Chang sees colours differently from others, as the specific form of colour blindness leaves him with the inability to distinguish red and green pigments. Regardless, Chang’s works are often characterised by heightened colour contrasts and contours. Electing for black and grey tattoos, Chang’s tattoos are all very personal and tell his life’s story and past struggles.

His first tattoo is of the coin made by Matteo de’ Pasti for his friend Leon Battista Alberti during the year 1450. The coin reads “QVID TVM” (what next?) and is a positive reminder for Chang that when things seem too overwhelming, you have to just look at it from a less serious point of view and push forward.

On his bicep, he pays homage to his family in France and to his commitment in improving. Tattooing “en train d’eméliore,” Chang reminds himself that no one is ever done improving and that he has no plans on getting off the train bound for self-improvement.

For his third tattoo on his right arm, Chang revisits the renaissance period but heads to Germany for inspiration in the works of Albrecht Durer. Opening up about his past struggles with depression, this tattoo signifies a period in Chang’s life when depression almost got the best of him but he was able to continue with his career in art as Durer’s work Melancholia reminded him that even in sadness, there is blissfulness, and that people hundreds of years ago, like him, were battling with struggles in mental health.