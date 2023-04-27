Mark Zuckerberg’s top book recommendations that will cultivate your mind

Mark Zuckerberg has transformed the technology business in such a brief time, becoming one of the youngest self-made billionaires in his early 20s. The American media magnate largely built the world of social media as we know it today, riding high on the success of Meta. Zuckerberg’s life story isn’t typical in any way! Many of you must’ve witnessed Aaron Sorkin’s critically acclaimed film The Social Network, which chronicled Zuckerberg’s tumultuous journey behind building Facebook. While Zuckerberg’s a beacon of inspiration for many, he relies on books to expand his creativity as well as imagination.

Zuckerberg recognises the unparalleled benefits a good book offers. This is what led him to start his own book club in 2015. In his reading group ‘A Year of Books‘, Mark revealed a total of 23 titles, one every two weeks. The books focused on different cultures, beliefs, histories as well as technologies, each inspiring him in different ways.

“Books allow you to fully explore a topic and immerse yourself in a deeper way than most media today,” Zuckerberg rightly echoed at the start of his ‘Year of Books’ and we couldn’t agree more. For him, reading books is an ‘intellectually gratifying’ and ‘engaging’ experience. From The Rational Optimist, Sapiens to Why Nations Fail, there’s a lot to explore in his book collection.

Mark Zuckerberg is surely connecting the world in multiple ways, and his book club is a testament to it. Want to know more about the Facebook CEO’s holy grails? We’ve curated a list of his top 10 book recommendations and why he believes everyone should read them. Let’s get you started!