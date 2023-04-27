Mark Zuckerberg’s top book recommendations that will cultivate your mind

Mark Zuckerberg has transformed the technology business in such a brief time, becoming one of the youngest self-made billionaires in his early 20s. The American media magnate largely built the world of social media as we know it today, riding high on the success of Meta. Zuckerberg’s life story isn’t typical in any way! Many of you must’ve witnessed Aaron Sorkin’s critically acclaimed film The Social Network, which chronicled Zuckerberg’s tumultuous journey behind building Facebook. While Zuckerberg’s a beacon of inspiration for many, he relies on books to expand his creativity as well as imagination.
Zuckerberg recognises the unparalleled benefits a good book offers. This is what led him to start his own book club in 2015. In his reading group ‘A Year of Books‘, Mark revealed a total of 23 titles, one every two weeks. The books focused on different cultures, beliefs, histories as well as technologies, each inspiring him in different ways.
“Books allow you to fully explore a topic and immerse yourself in a deeper way than most media today,” Zuckerberg rightly echoed at the start of his ‘Year of Books’ and we couldn’t agree more. For him, reading books is an ‘intellectually gratifying’ and ‘engaging’ experience. From The Rational Optimist, Sapiens to Why Nations Fail, there’s a lot to explore in his book collection.
Mark Zuckerberg is surely connecting the world in multiple ways, and his book club is a testament to it. Want to know more about the Facebook CEO’s holy grails? We’ve curated a list of his top 10 book recommendations and why he believes everyone should read them. Let’s get you started!
Jump To / Table of Contents
- 'Why Nations Fail' by Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson
- 'Sapiens' by Yuval Noah Harari
- 'The Rational Optimist' by Mark Ridley
- 'The New Jim Crow' by Michelle Alexander
- 'The Muqaddimah' by Ibn Khaldun
- 'Portfolios of the Poor' by Daryl Collins, Jonathan Morduch, Stuart Rutherford, and Orlanda Ruthven
- 'The Varieties of Religious Experience' by William James
- 'Creativity Inc.' by Ed Catmull and Amy Wallace
- 'The Structure of Scientific Revolutions' by Thomas S. Kuhn
- 'Dealing With China' by Henry M. Paulson Jr.
The book sheds light on a pressing question that has plagued experts for decades – Why are some nations more prosperous than others? 15 years of research by MIT economist Daren Acemoglu and Harvard political scientist James Robinson has been aptly chronicled in this book. The authors argue that a country’s prosperity is largely the result of its political and economic institutions, instead of its geography, culture or other related factors.
The duo draws examples from ancient Rome to modern-day China and investigates the vast wealth differences in similar places like North Korea and South Korea among others, giving readers a new, powerful way of understanding the economy and wealth at large.
Mark Zuckerberg on the book: “This book explores the different kinds of social institutions and incentives that nations have applied to encourage prosperity, economic development and elimination of poverty.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
The book poignantly covers the origin of mankind and the evolution of homo sapiens from their hunter-gathering days to becoming the self-proclaimed masters of the future. How did our species leave behind the other six distinct human species that resided on the earth 100,000 years ago? What happened to them? How did we establish communities, faiths, nations, rights and more?
Harari explores every facet of human history, from 2.5 million years ago to today. The book will make you question your notions of what it is to be a human, your ideas, actions as well as thoughts about the future.
Mark Zuckerberg on the book: “This book is a big history narrative of human civilization – from how we developed from hunter-gatherers early on to how we organize our society and economy today. Following the Muqaddimah, which was history from the perspective of an intellectual in the 1300s, Sapiens is a contemporary exploration of many similar questions.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
Matt Ridley’s 2010 creation delves into the concept of markets and how they’re largely responsible for human progress. He argues that the benefits of technology, innovation and commerce have the power to improve and upgrade humans’ living conditions despite natural threats like overpopulation and climate change looming large over them.
Ridley says that trading goods and services and globalization at large will take dilapidating economies out of poverty. The internet, cell phones and other technological upgrades have enriched people’s lives like never before. From the medieval ages to the boom of the internet in the 20th century, the author covers everything and makes a case that the world is changing for the better.
Mark Zuckerberg on the book: “Two of the books I’ve read this year — The Better Angels of Our Nature: and Why Nations Fail — have explored how social and economic progress work together to make the world better. The Better Angels argues that the two feed off each other, whereas Why Nations Fail argues that social and political progress ultimately controls the economic progress a society makes.
This next book argues the opposite — that economic progress is the greater force that is pushing society forward. I’m interested to see which idea resonates more after exploring both frameworks.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
Civil rights litigator Michelle Alexander discusses the grave reality of the young black males in major American cities. They’re considered second-class citizens and overrepresented in prison, with the author further stressing that a significant African American population lives in inferiority much like their ancestors.
The book presents a sharp criticism of the U.S. criminal justice system that targets black men and robs them of basic human rights. Alexander argues that racism in America hasn’t been abolished but reconstructed. From discussing the Reagan administration’s role in starting the War on Drugs to giving insights on how people can pull apart their prejudices, the book is explosive, brave, and bold.
Mark Zuckerberg on the book: “This social justice book outlines the many ways the US criminal justice system discriminates against minorities, disadvantages them and prevents everyone from having equal opportunity. I’ve been interested in learning about criminal justice reform for a while, and this book was highly recommended by several people I trust.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
The Muqaddimah or The Introduction by Islamic historian Ibn Khaldun is a monumental book about global history written in 1377. Modern thinkers believe that it laid the foundation for multiple fields of knowledge, including the workings of history, sociology, ethnography, and economics. Khaldun also talks about Islamic theology, the rise and fall of civilisations and more.
Its first complete English translation was published in three volumes in 1958, thanks to Arabi and Islamic scholar Franz Rosenthal. For his revolutionary scientific approach to history, Khaldun is till today considered a pioneering figure who shaped modern sociology and historiography.
Mark Zuckerberg on the book: “It’s a history of the world written by an intellectual who lived in the 1300s. It focuses on how society and culture flow, including the creation of cities, politics, commerce and science. While much of what was believed then is now disproven after 700 more years of progress, it’s still very interesting to see what was understood at this time and the overall worldview when it’s all considered together.”
(Image credit: Thrifbooks.com)
This book presents 10 years of thorough research by the authors on how the poor cater to their daily financial needs. The authors have conducted detailed interviews with slum-dwellers and poverty-stricken villagers in Bangladesh, India, and South Africa on how they manage to make ends meet in these dire situations.
Portfolios of the Poor is a systematic account of how this large section of people live on much fewer resources. Their experiences reveal new ways to fight poverty and you’ll be surprised to learn how they efficiently use financial tools, harnessing the benefits of informal channels and family ties. The tales of these families are extremely motivating and inspiring.
Mark Zuckerberg on the book: “It’s mind-blowing that almost half the world — almost 3 billion people — live on $2.50 a day or less. More than one billion people live on $1 a day or less. This book explains how these families invest their money to best support themselves. I hope reading this provides some insight into ways we can all work to support them better as well.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
Psychologist and philosopher William James, in his bestselling book, delves into the nature of religion and how people use it to add meaning to their lives and move ahead with purpose and vigour. Critics have called it one of the best non-fiction works of the 20th century.
The author argues that individual religious experiences, instead of organised religions, form the basis of religious life. An especially important text on psychology, this book is a compilation of James’ lectures on natural theology delivered at the University of Edinburgh in 1901 and 1902.
Mark Zuckerberg on the book: “When I read Sapiens, I found the chapter on the evolution of the role of religion in human life most interesting and something I wanted to go deeper on. William James was a philosopher in the 1800s who shaped much of modern psychology.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
Creativity Inc. is the story of one of the most successful animation studios in the world, Pixar. From the Toy Story trilogy, Monsters Inc. to Finding Nemo, The Incredibles and much more, the studio is behind the pathbreaking movies that bagged multiple Academy Awards. Pixar’s co-founder Ed Catmull shares his journey and gives insights into the techniques and ideas that made the company the profitable giant it is today.
The essential contributor to Pixar’s gigantic success movie after movie is the unique environment Catmull and his colleagues built over the years. Catmull strongly argues that companies should consciously make an effort to not hamper their employees’ creativity, discusses recovery plans that make you less wary of failures, stresses the importance of an open communication structure and much more. The book is an inspirational manual for employees, managers, and bosses.
Mark Zuckerberg on the book: “I love reading first-hand accounts about how people build great companies like Pixar and nurture innovation and creativity. This should be inspiring to anyone looking to do the same, and hopefully, there will be lessons we can apply to connecting the world!”
(Image credit: Amazon)
First published in 1962, the book still has a lot of valuable insights for anyone wanting to know about the evolution of science and its effect on the modern world. Kuhn argues that transformative and disruptive revolutions in science don’t stem from the everyday, gradual process of experimentation, but outside of ‘normal science’. He breaks the long-standing perception of science as a linear progression of knowledge, establishing that it hops from one ‘paradigm’ to the next. The Structure of Scientific Revolutions is a must-read for anyone looking to understand the history of our perspectives towards science.
Mark Zuckerberg on the book: “It’s a history of science book that explores the question of whether science and technology make consistent forward progress or whether progress comes in bursts related to other social forces. I tend to think that science is a consistent force for good in the world. I think we’d all be better off if we invested more in science and acted on the results of research.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
The book’s author and former United States Treasury Secretary Henry M. Paulson, Jr. chronicles China’s journey of becoming the superpower it is today. He touches upon pertinent questions about how business takes place in China, how Western businesses and political leaders work with and benefit from the country and how can the US negotiate with China given their extremely diverse ways of working. The book is an interesting read for those inquisitive to know what lies ahead for China’s state-controlled capitalism.
Mark Zuckerberg on the book: “This book is about Paulson’s experience working with Chinese leaders over two decades as US Secretary of the Treasury and as head of Goldman Sachs.”
“Over the last 35 years, China has experienced one of the greatest economic and social transformations in human history. Hundreds of millions of people have moved out of poverty. By many measures, China has done more to lift people out of poverty than the whole rest of the world combined.”
(Image credit: Amazon)
(Feature image credit: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook)
(Hero image credit: Anthony Quintano/Flickr)
