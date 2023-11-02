Max Tang gives us a crash course in underwater photography using the iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has some impressive stats when it comes to photography. Able to take ultra-crip photos in large format at various focal lengths, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a great tool on land, but what about underwater?

Traditionally, large underwater camera housings were required for bulkier cameras with higher resolution recording, but things have changed with the advancement of the iPhone. Looking to see what the new iPhone 15 Pro Max can produce, photographer Max Tang was enlisted to test out how the phone performs underwater.

Photographed at Bohol Island in the Philippines, Tang gave us a crash course in underwater photography using the new iPhone 15 Pro Max to demonstrate how to properly make use of it for our next tropical adventure.

The phone was tested at zoom settings — 5x, 1x, 2x, and Marco — with HDR turned on. The 5x proved useful for creatures that are not easily approached without startling. Tang explains that the first step in underwater photography is to make sure your underwater housing can handle the depths you are diving to and that there are no issues with its seal. Your housing should be cleaned and tested after every use and the lens of the phone should be cleaned just before matching it with the case.

Tang starts by unlocking the phone’s ProRAW capabilities and adjusting exposure levels between -0.3 and -1. The ProRAW setting is useful as underwater colours often skew towards a blue-green tint, so having the RAW file makes for easy post-edits to restore natural colours. As wildlife tends to move, Tang does not recommend using the portrait mode. For smaller creatures like nudibranchs, the 0.5 lens is the optimum choice, whereas something like a coral colony will require the wide-angle lens to help emphasise the density and splendour of the coral array.

Another important aspect Tang addresses is lighting. In most cases, at deeper depths, light is hard to come by and so a fill light is often used, or you can swim closer to the surface during days with ample sunlight. While swimming in the ocean, it is easy to lose your bearings, so, the grid and level can be turned on to help with composition. If you do need to hang on to something to stay stable, it is recommended that you wear gloves to protect yourself from any sharp rocks or venomous sea creatures.

Lastly, things like light refraction and dust can make focusing difficult, so constant checking on the subject and what is in focus is required. At the end of the day, it’s all about safely enjoying your underwater adventure, capturing a side of nature that’s not often seen, and appreciating the shots and surprises found when viewing them back on land.

