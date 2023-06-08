10 most important gay slang words and phrases for Pride Month (and beyond)

It’s Pride Month, so it’s already illegal to be straight. Take this chance to immerse yourself into the world of the LGBTQ+ community and to not only understand gay slang words, but also to slay gay slang words.

Whether it’s to communicate with your gal pals, or to finally understand what’s going on as you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race, there are a lot of words to get acquainted with. Why not do it now when you have time?

It’s also important to preface that a lot of gay slang words used within the LGBTQ+ community are derived from the ballroom scene, an underground subculture originating in New York City, important for letting queer people, especially coloured and Latino folks, live and express themselves when they couldn’t in the outside world. If you are not within the LGBTQ+ community, it may sound a bit off to use some of the gay slangs listed below, but this is not written to be a serious piece, nor it is meant to disrespect those who hold this culture and roots near and dear to their hearts.

A lot of this language comes from a need for expression, the need for validation, and to exclaim that you’re not alone. We’re sure many can relate. There’ll be a pop quiz later.

The most important gay slang words and phrases to understand, because Pride Month

Tea (n.)

“Tea” means something juicy or exclusive. To spill tea is to share gossip.

This phrase is also pretty versatile, and you can use it in a variety of ways. So, “spill,” “give me the tea,” and “what’s the tea?” are completely valid. Also, if the information is so good, you can also give it a degree of temperature. “Girl, the tea is piping hot” is a notable example.

“No tea, no shade” also means “no disrespect.”

Gagging (adj.), (v.)

In gay slang terms, to gag is actually a good thing—great, even. Drag Race France host Nicky Doll describes it best: “Gagging is basically when something is so fierce you are losing your mind on it, you’re choking on it.”

Examples include “your dress gagged everyone,” “don’t forget your cough drops, because what I am about to do will gag you,” or simply, “girl, that dance routine, gag.”

Kiki (n.)

The term “kiki” is actually an onomatopoeic term for laughter, and it means to have a casual conversation—to kick back, gossip, and share stories. Please refer to an instructional video on the art of kiki here:

Work (v.)

In 1993, RuPaul rose from the underground NYC club scene with his hit song “Supermodel (You Better Work),” and thus presented this gay slang word into mainstream media. Sometimes spelled as “werk,” to work means to do something with an attitude. It is also typically used to cheer someone as they perform.

“Work, girl,” “Oh, work that kaftan, Miss Thing,” are good examples of the term.

Serve (v.)

To serve means to present yourself in a fierce way, or it can mean you’re bringing a specific idea to the floor.

“Oh she’s really serving it on the runway,” “I am serving looks tonight,” or “She is serving 1950s housewife realness, honey.”

Honey (n.)

In almost all cases for gay slang, if you get called something that sounds like a positive moniker, it’s not. If you get called bad words, you’re doing great. So if someone goes “Oh, honey” or “Oh, babe,” it’s most likely that you’re being treated as a charity case.

To contrast, if someone says “Oh, work you b*tch,” it means you are absolutely killing it. See what we did there?

Beat (v.), (adj.)

To beat a face means to apply perfect makeup to someone’s face. It refers to the motion of using a makeup sponge to apply makeup, like you’re literally beating your face with it.

So, “Oh, Crystal can beat your face for you,” means that she’s going to apply your makeup perfectly and you’re going to look so good after the process, and “Her face is beat for the gods, mama” means her makeup is flawless.

Shade (n.) or Read (v.)

First used in the documentary Paris is Burning, to throw shade means to point out someone’s flaws, which can be meant as a fun joke between friends, or simply be mean-spirited.

To read someone also means the same thing as to throw shade, and if someone’s “read to filth,” it means that person is being criticised harshly.

As a great example, Elektra Evangelista from the TV show Pose once exclaimed “I know that no other women have paid you any mind because women aren’t attracted to men who aren’t tall enough to ride the Cyclone at Coney Island,” and best of all: “I know you have two faces, but three chins is remarkable!” Prime examples of shade.

Sickening (adj.)

In this episode of bad meaning good, if someone is sickening, it means they’re extremely fierce. They are amazing, they are serving—so much that it makes you feel sickening from the jealousy. As you’re trying it out, pronounce the word as “sick’ning,” omitting the ‘e’ sound, or else it would sound like you’re really making them sick.

“That new album is so sickening, I cannot even.”

Girl (n.)

We know it’s technically not a gay slang word, but it’s all up to how you would use it. In fact, it’s famous drag performer Trixie Mattel’s favourite slang term. “Girl” is used to amp up the sentence, whether it’s to express sympathies or praise someone.

“Girl! That was so good,” “Girl, we all hated it,” or simply go “*Gasp*, girl.”

[Hero image credit: trixiemattel/Instagram; featured image credit: trixiecosmetics/Instagram]