In 10 Tracks, we link up with the next generation of tastemakers and ask them what’s been on repeat. This time around, we speak to Kitty Chicha Amatayakul, the Thai actress, singer and model you may recognise as Nanno from Netflix’s anthology series Girl from Nowhere.

Kitty was in town to support the launch of YOSHIROTTEN’s latest “Fluid Garden” project in Hong Kong. Set at the center of Landmark Atrium, the entirety of the installation is coated in metallic teal hues with a functional fountain and a digital pool filled with displays that change with natural light. As a Saint Laurent ambassador, Kitty was dressed in an elegant ensemble of black and gold as she guided us through the matrix of shapes within the installation.

Currently at the top of Kitty’s playlist is “Sparkle” by Japanese city pop pioneer Tatsuro Yamashita. YOSHIROTTEN recently created a new music video for the ’80s song, which serves as a perfect score for the interactive exhibit. Both the retro track and space offer a sense of connectedness in the urban sprawl through a comforting merge of both natural and digital elements.

Through 10 Tracks, we learned that Kitty is a big Taylor Swift and The Strokes fan, and has a special place in her heart for songs from the 2010s including Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games.” Follow us below as we talk favorite anime, the story behind her collaboration with YOSHIROTTEN, and as always — a mixtape to take us into the weekend.

10 Tracks: Kitty Chicha

Welcome to the city. Is this your first time in Hong Kong?

I’ve been here a couple of times but that’s before the pandemic.

What has been the most memorable thing so far this trip?

We were shooting when the shopping mall wasn’t open yet. I went into the fountain and we did a shoot in there when no one was around. That might be the most fun part of this trip so far.

What do you think of the exhibition? Is it what you imagined it to be?

It’s really cool because I saw the rendering before the exhibition, and now to see it all come together, it’s like a dream come true.

How did you first meet YOSHIROTTEN?

I met him through a mutual friend and when I saw his work, I really admired it and I felt fortunate to have met him. I asked him if we could work on something together and we ended up doing the ELLE cover shoot together. That eventually led me to here.

Were you always drawn to visual arts?

I enjoy seeing people express themselves in their own form. Whatever they feel is fluent for them.

In your career, we saw you start out with a music focus, through Kiss Me Five, before transitioning more into acting. What’s next for you?

I feel like I’m more of a penguin, I’m not good at flying or swimming but I can do both. I have only one life so I want to try doing whatever I feel like I want to do. I’m still figuring out the most fluent way I can express my feelings and emotions – how I want other people to remember me.

Following your breakout role as Nanno in Netflix’s Girl from Nowhere, do you feel film may be the way forward?

For me I feel like I’m always lost. I’m hustling in the maze, always figuring things out, so I’m not sure yet. I might be doing some collabs with music, acting, and writing but we all change every minute, every second. So I’m not exactly sure what’s next at the moment.

What have you found yourself listening to a lot lately?

This pick may seem like a tie-in with this exhibition, but it’s “Sparkle,” a Japanese song. Yoshi-San did the music video and it really suits the show and the vibe. The music video is very special to me because I came to know Yoshi-San through that MV, leading me to reach out out and eventually work with him.

Are there any artists from home that you can introduce to us?

I like old songs so I’m still listening to Lana Del Rey, “Video Games” and Artic Monkeys. I don’t listen to that many Thai songs at all. Some of my favorite artists are Taylor Swift and The Strokes.

From your past interviews we know you’re quite into anime/manga. What are some of your favourites?

My all-time favorite would be Death Note. I love the creator of that series, Junji Ito.

Any projects you want to give a shoutout to?

It would be my recent cover with Yoshi-San. It’s one of my passion projects. In it, I’m wearing an outfit designed by Anthony Vaccarello so one of my birthday wishes actually came true.