Rookie group 82Major hopes to become the next K-pop powerhouse

Being the first in anything comes with a whirlwind of emotions. On one hand, it feels like you’re making history. But on the other, there’s a whole pressure that comes with it. And no one feels this clash of emotions better than 82Major. The hottest new boy group under Great M Entertainment is also the agency’s first, so naturally, expectations are high. But for the six members, it’s something they welcome with open arms.

They have some of the hallmarks for success: a great support system (one that every group needs in the K-pop industry) and natural talent in performing and composing that were further developed in a pre-debut project. So it’s no surprise that 82Major has high hopes. They’re looking to establish themselves as a big player in the K-pop scene. And it’s in their name, combining the country code of South Korea, 82, with the word “Major”.

The powerhouse rookie group of Nam Seong Mo, Park Seok Joon, Yoon Ye Chan, Cho Seong II, Hwang Seong Bin, and Kim Go Gyun is also setting a new trend. They choose to debut under their real names rather than a stage name. On top of that, they went ahead of the game. They have already been releasing several performances and songs on their social media even before their debut. The result? Fans eagerly rooting and waiting for their official music. Prayers answered when they finally released their two-track album, “On” with the songs “First Class” and “Sure Thing”. It’s an exciting teaser of what the group has in store, particularly, the contrasting powerful hip-hop sound of “First Class” with the melodic anthem of “Sure Thing”.

82Major already has a lot going for them. And the only way forward is to become the next big K-pop powerhouse. Fresh off their debut, Lifestyle Asia got the chance to talk with the members. They unpack their journey from pre- to debut, the release of their two-track album, and their future aspirations.

82Major reflects on their journey to debuting

You’re the first boy group to debut under your agency. Is there pressure or excitement (or both) that comes with that?

Nam Seong Mo: Rather than feeling pressured, I am thankful for the active support as we are the first group to be debuting from our company. I am happy that everyone takes care of even the smallest details.

Yoon Ye Chan: Since we’re the first team to debut, I am thankful that they pour a lot of focus and care into us. I also think we need to set up a good example so that we can welcome our junior group in the future as well. But we are confident!

Park Seok Joon: Because we are the first boy group from our company, there was a bit of pressure to do well. But we are only focusing on moving forward and not feeling too pressured by that thought.

Your group name pays homage to your goal to become a major player in the industry. How are you hoping to achieve this?

Kim Do Gyun: More than anything, I want to become a group that performs well. I want to show good performances on stage to my fans, so I’m focusing on the performance and live practice.

Cho Seong Il: All the members make rap lyrics whenever they have free time, and continue to work hard on songwriting, including composing songs. In the end, I think we need to work harder on the songs to show our music authentically.

Yoon Ye Chan: We continue to share feedback and practice to fill in the areas we are lacking. We are focused on showing stages, music, and performances that our fans can be proud of. And we are working hard to achieve this goal.

When people hear of 82Major and your music, what would you like them to think about?

Cho Seong Il: I hope you think, “This is music that only 82Major can do!” when you listen to our music. Although we haven’t shown much yet, we will try to create 82Major’s unique style as more music that we show accumulates in the future.

Yoon Ye Chan: I agree with Seong Il! We want to create 82Major’s unique colour so that people recognise our music as soon as they hear it.

Hwang Seong Bin: I hope when people listen to our music and see our stage, they will think, “I want to make cool music like that.” A group you can expect good music when you listen to! 82Major will be that group.

Before your debut, you have already introduced yourselves on social media through various content particularly self-composed songs. Can you tell us more about those?

Park Seok Joon: I released a song called “Oil Prince” and I wrote the rap verse myself. I was a bit worried that my fans would not enjoy it, but they liked it a lot. After seeing comments saying that my voice was good, I thought I should work harder and put more effort into my music. The support from fans that we’ve been receiving for the first time gave me a lot of strength and became the driving force to make the debut.

Nam Seong Mo: In fact, it was music that we made just for fun and released with a light heart. At first, my idea was to honestly show my musical growth process regardless of other people’s reactions. But as many people supported me, I felt more responsible. Of course, looking at it now, there are some regrets and it is not a perfect product. But I also think that these are songs that could only have been written at that time. I want to continue to develop and share my growth process with my fans. Although we are not perfect, we thank everyone for their support!

Hwang Seong Bin: In the letters I received from fans, many people wrote that they were comforted by listening to my songs before my debut. I was grateful and happy that my songs were a comfort to many people. In the future, I will create a lot of music that can resonate with more people and provide comfort. Please look forward to it.

You also shared performance videos. How do you go about doing that?

Nam Seong Mo: We felt that it was not enough to show all of our charms through short videos like TikTok, so we directly participated in the song production with the members and prepared a performance video for a song called “Illegal.” I was excited and worried at the same time about how fans would accept the different appearance from the previous content we had done. But I was happy that many people liked it after that video was released. Although it’s not perfect, it’s a video that’s even more meaningful because it’s content that the members and I worked hard to prepare all night long.

Kim Do Gyun: It was my first time filming a well-prepared performance like this. So, when I arrived at the filming site, I was surprised by the size of the location and got very nervous. However, I felt reassured because I was with my ‘hyungs’ (older brothers), and I felt good because it came out very well.

Park Seok Joon: As Do Gyun said, when I arrived at the filming location, I was surprised to see so many staff members and a Jimmy Jip Camera. I had the feeling, “Ah, now we’re starting our real activities.” I remember filming with a happy heart because it felt like my debut was getting closer.

82Major unpacks the creation of their two-track album, “On”

Tell us more about your debut single album, “On”.

Cho Seong Il: “On” represents the beginning of 82Major. The album consists of two title tracks. “First Class” is a trendy yet strong performance. Meanwhile, “Sure Thing” is a playful, boyish song that shows off our bright energy. We prepared our first album with songs that could show our conflicting charms at the same time. Additionally, this is an album that captures our sincerity as the members participated in the creative process for both songs.

Kim Do Gyun: We drew inspiration from the theme of first class travel for the album design and decorated it with elements inspired by airports and travel. I felt good because the fans said that the album’s contents were fun and good. Please look forward to the next album!

There are only two tracks in the album. Why did you pick these two as your introduction to listeners?

Cho Seong Il: When our members get together, there is always a lot of energy and fun things always happen. I thought “Sure Thing” was a song that could capture and express that bright energy.

Yoon Ye Chan: I agree. We thought that “Sure Thing” was a song with a melody that could express the natural side of 82Major. We thought it was right to show our natural sides rather than the created images in our first debut album. Along with our bright energy, we included the message we wanted to convey when meeting our fans for the first time in the lyrics

Nam Seong Mo: On the other hand, “First Class” is a song that can express the enormous work we’ve been doing and preparing since our trainee days. In particular, it is a song that shows the passion and determination that 82Major could show when it first came out to the world.

Park Seok Joon: In the end, we believe that both songs best express and show our true selves as 82Major, making our debut. 82Major has contrasting charms at the same time!

You collaborated with star-studded songwriters. What was challenging and what was the most fun element?

Hwang Seong Bin: Producer Ryan Jhun of “Sure Thing” came to our practice room to learn more about us before we started working on the song together. He gave us a lot of advice. Above all, I will not forget the advice he gave that we must have both musical ability and a good personality.

Cho Seong Il: When I first met Producer Ryan Jhun, I was a little nervous because of his charismatic appearance. But when I met him again in the recording studio, he complimented me a lot and made me feel comfortable like an older brother around the neighbourhood. So, I was able to finish the recording comfortably. While he was making jokes a lot, he also gave us a lot of helpful advice, so I want to work with him again soon.

Yoon Ye Chan: Roydo, who participated in “First Class”, is also our vocal trainer. More than anything, he knew our strengths and weaknesses very well, so we worked very comfortably when working on the song.

Nam Seong Mo: One thing he emphasised was that while technical aspects are important when singing, it is also very important to feel and express the mood and emotions of the song.

Kim Do Gyun: That’s right! He advised me that to express happy emotions, you have to actually smile and sing so that the sound comes out more naturally. In fact, in the recording studio, it was fun to experience how the feeling of the vocals subtly changed depending on the emotions I expressed, and it was fun to try various things.

82Major gets candid about their hopes, dreams, and aspirations

Seong Il, what’s the best thing about being part of 82Major?

We don’t have that much of an age difference, so it feels like we’ve known each other for a long time like old friends. I am very happy because we have similar personalities, laugh a lot, and have bright energy.

Seong Mo, you mentioned that you want to become an artist whom your fans can be proud of. Do you have a vision of what kind of artist that would be?

My vision is to not only be recognised for my musical ability by fans and the public but also to become a talented and friendly artist who actively communicates with fans.

Seong Bin, you participated in Show Me the Money 11. Did the experiences you had help in any way towards your debut?

When I participated in Show Me the Money, I was very nervous and felt a lot of pressure about standing on stage. However, through that experience, I was able to better prepare for my debut stage. Still, back then I had to stand on stage alone. But now, it feels better because I have reliable members who are standing with me.

Ye Chan, you’ve been a trainee for a while and questioned whether this is really your path. What made you realize that debuting and becoming an artist is really something you’d like to do?

Since I was a trainee for a long time, there were times when I thought it was too difficult. I had many concerns and thoughts, but my conclusion was always one: “I can’t give up music and the stage!”. I met the members of 82MAJOR during a personally difficult time. And I thought, with these friends, I could make great music and have fun on stage. Please look forward to our great performances and music in the future.

Do Gyun, what has it been like working with the members?

I’m happy to be with such charming members! I think that the combination of each person’s charms makes our team shine. I am happy to be able to contribute to the team as a vocalist. Plus, I feel very reassured because I work with cool members. So, I look forward to working with them even more in the future.

Seok Joon, you guys are using your full names, unlike most K-pop groups. Was there a moment when you felt hesitant, or did you fully embrace this decision from the get-go?

I wanted to use my birth name as the stage name from the beginning because my name is not very common. If you search for my name, it comes up right away! (laughs) All members use their three-letter Korean name. The company also said that there wasn’t a need to use stage names because our names were already pretty and cool. We were proud of the names our parents gave us so we didn’t feel the need to alter them. Of course, some people seem to be confused by the ‘Seong’ in the middle of the names of Seong Il, Seong Mo, and Seong Bin. (laughs)

What are some things you’d like to achieve in the near future?

Nam Seong Mo: I want to get a nice house for my grandmother.

Cho Seong Il: No, the question is “near future!”

Nam Seong Mo: Yes! I will achieve it soon!

Everyone else: Ohhhhhhhh! (in a teasing way)

Yoon Ye Chan: I want to work on music that I like and genres that I love to quickly share with the public.

Hwang Seong Bin: I hope that when my dad tells people around him about me, everyone can notice us and go, “Oh! 82MAJOR! I know them!”

You all have been working hard to reach your dreams. Do you have any message for young people like yourselves who are also working hard to achieve their own?

Nam Seong Mo: We are in a world where it feels difficult to achieve your dreams. To achieve your dreams, it is necessary to become someone that others can rely on, and someone who can rely on others. I believe that all young people who are working towards their dreams will achieve them without getting tired if they share their hearts with people around them and run towards their dreams. Just like how I have a loving family and 82Major members, and just like the lyrics of “Sure Thing.” (“Even if a bad day like unpredictable weather comes, I want to give you one shoulder because you are my everything”)

Yoon Ye Chan: If you have a dream, never give up and run towards your dream. Even if you get tired sometimes, I hope you will find strength and never give up. This is based on my experience.

Park Seok Joon: There will be dark moments in the journey toward your dreams. But I believe that because of those dark moments, you will shine even brighter in the end!

Hwang Seong Bin: There are times when you break down and there are times when you fall. But continue believing in yourself! The moment when your dreams come true will arrive for sure! I will support and believe in you too, so let’s go for it together!

Kim Do Gyun: If you truly want it, you’ll be able to achieve it, so never give up. Fighting!

Watch the music video for 82Major’s track, “First Class” below. Stream “On” on Spotify.

Featured and hero image credit: Great M Entertainment