“Barbie The Album” is out everywhere now

I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world…

Happy Barbie Day! As Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated remake opens in theatres worldwide, the accompanying album produced by Mark Ronson is now available at all retailers and streaming services.

Even before its release, the star-studded track had already become a worldwide pop phenomenon with over 500 million global streams and more than four billion social impressions across singles and music videos.

First came the lead single Dance The Night by Dua Lipa, who also makes a special appearance in the film. This was followed by Karol G’s WATATI (Ft. Aldo Ranks). Next, PinkPantheress dropped her captivating track Angel.

A short while after, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice transformed Aqua’s classic Barbie World anthem, which became an instant hit on social media platforms including YouTube and TikTok. Charli XCX’s Speed Drive, FIFTY FIFTY’s Barbie Dreams and Billie Eillish’s What Was I Made For? followed suit.

Now, Barbie lovers can enjoy the full album, which in addition to the songs mentioned above, includes the recently announced track Man I Am by Sam Smith and I Am Ken performed by Ryan Gosling as his character. Other previously unreleased songs by Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi, Haim, Khalid, Dominic Fike, Ava Max and Gayle are also now available.

Listen to Barbie The Album here.