A guide to the 2022 music festivals and concerts happening in Asia

Although new music festivals and concerts have been announcing their dates and lineups throughout 2022, the rest of the year has much more for music fans to look forward to. So, mark your calendars for the comeback of highly anticipated music festivals and concerts slated to take place in Asia in 2022.

The musical power trip over the past few months this year has created quite a stir in the entertainment industry. Major fests and concerts like the Fuji Rock Festival (featuring performances by Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra and Hiatus Kaiyote, among others) and Love Supreme Jazz Festival (showcasing Emmy winners Sergio Mendes and Robert Glasper) have set the stage for what’s in store next.

With massive music events, festivals and live concerts, such as SUMMER SONIC 2022, the Justin Bieber World Tour, Head In The Clouds Jakarta, Sunburn Festival and Good Vibes Weekender, this year is all set to be one of the biggest years for the art, music and entertainment industries.

Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals taking place in Asia

Head In The Clouds Festival

TO JAKARTA WITH LOVE.



WE WILL BE SEEING YOU ❤️❤️‍🔥 #HITCJAKARTA2022 pic.twitter.com/ILzQ8VdtGD March 24, 2022

Dates and locations: 20-21 August, California, USA; 3-4 December, Jakarta, Indonesia; 9-10 December, Manila, The Philippines

The music label 88rising confirmed its Head In the Clouds Festival in March 2022. The highly awaited event was to be initially held in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2020. However, it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jakarta and Manila leg of the music festival will make its debut in the Asian region, and it is expected to be a roaring event. The lineup includes Indonesian artists Rich Brian and NIKI.

Warren Hue is also in talks to be a part of the festival later in 2022. Besides Brian and NIKI, the US leg of the programme is also slated to witness performances by Jackson Wang, Atarashii Gakko!, Jay Park, Audrey Nuna, San Francisco AM and Mxmtoon.

Visit their website to know more about the event and receive updates for this year’s show.

Purchase tickets here.

SUMMER SONIC 2022

Image credit: SUMMER SONIC/@summersonic_official/Instagram

Dates and locations: 20 August in Tokyo and 21 August in Osaka, Japan

SUMMER SONIC was postponed twice due to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese rock festival will now take place at the Zozo Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on 20 August and in Maishima Sonic Park in Osaka on 21 August.

Set against the backdrop of a gorgeous location overlooking the Tokyo Bay, the music festival will host a wide range of performances from domestic and international artists, spanning various music genres.

The event will feature headliners such as English pop rock band The 1975 (20 August) and American rapper and singer Post Malone (21 August). An amazing roster of artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Maneskin, ONE OK ROCK, Carly Rae Jepsen, JOJI and The Offspring will perform at the rock festival, making it one of the best music festivals in Asia in 2022.

Ticket prices start at approximately USD 136 (JPY 17,000).

Purchase tickets here.

JogjaROCKarta Festival

Image credit: JogjaRockarta Festival/@jogjarockartafestival/Instagram

Dates and location: 24 September to 25 September in Jakarta, Indonesia

Rajawali Indonesia’s jogjaROCKarta Festival is back and how! The ‘Rock on Jeep’ metal rock event is all set to take place in Lanud Gading Wonosari, Yogyakarta, Jakarta.

It has an interesting lineup of artists and bands such as Burgerkill, Dead Squad, Death Vomit, Edane, Jamrud, Serigala Malam, Seringai and Superman Is Dead. With such power-packed international acts and live music, this fest should definitely be on every metalhead’s bucket list.

Tickets are on sale at a pocket-friendly starting price of approximately USD 1 (500 IDR).

Purchase tickets here.

Good Vibes Weekender

Image credit: Good Vibes Festival/ @goodvibesfest/ Instagram

Date and location: 23-24 September in Malaysia

With pulsating beats and water splashing madness, the Good Vibes Festival is back after a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic. This two-day event is set to be bigger and bolder with more acts by international and local artists.

To be held at Surf Beach @ Sunway Lagoon, the Good Vibes Weekender is organised by Future Sound Asia under the Good Vibes brand and will feature names like Jackson Wang, CL, Joe Flizzow, SonaOne and Dolla who will cover a spectrum of music genres. Other performers include Beabadoobee, Pink Sweat$, Shallou, Yonnyboii, Surf Mesa, Oh Wonder and The Peachskins.

Tickets to one of Southeast Asia’s biggest music festivals start from around USD 90.

Purchase tickets here.

Justice World Tour

Image credit: justinbiebermusic.com

Dates and locations: 8 and 9 October in Dubai, UAE; 13 October Tel Aviv-yafo, Israel; 18 October in New Delhi, India; 22 October in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; 25 October in Singapore; 2 to 3 November in Jakarta, Indonesia; 6 November in Bangkok, Thailand; and on select dates from 9 to 17 November in Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo, Japan

Pop sensation Justin Beiber is headed to perform in Asia later this year, with one concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, one at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Malaysia and two shows at Stadion Madya in Indonesia. As part of his Justice World Tour, in support of his fifth and sixth studio albums, Changes and Justice, respectively, the Canadian singer will also perform extensively across Europe, US and Canada.

The venues will include Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Osaka Dome and Kyocera Dome in Osaka and Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. The prices of tickets vary for shows and cities.

Purchase tickets here.

Maho Rasop Festival

Image credit: Maho Rasop Festival

Dates and location: 19-20 November in Rangsit, Thailand

Hip hop music, live acts, art installations, shopping, official merchandise and much more is in store for this year’s Maho Rasop Festival — Bangkok’s first international music festival.

Experience one of the best music festivals of the country as freshly brewed local bands and international headliners take the stage for two days. Performances by Death of a Salesman, Crack Cloud, Haru Nemuri, A Place to Bury Strangers and more are set to enthral visitors. So, get ready to have a blast.

Prices of tickets start at around USD 90 (THB 3,190).

Purchase tickets here.

Jay Chou Carnival World Tour- Singapore

Image credit: Singapore Sports Hub

Dates and locations: 17-18 December in Singapore

Mandopop star Jay Chou is back with Carnival World Tour, and fans can catch him live at the Singapore National Stadium.

Concert goers are guaranteed a two-day festival of Chou’s 20 years of music legacy. The event will highlight his hit songs and achievements in the entertainment industry. Fans are also in for a visual treat of Mandopop music and live acts.

Tickets for the concert start at around USD 159 (SGD 218).

Purchase tickets here.

Sunburn Festival

Image credit: Sunburn Festival/ Instagram

Dates and location: 28 to 30 December in Goa

Electronic dance music lovers, this one’s for you. Asia’s largest EDM festival is set to make you groove to some peppy high-energy tracks this winter. Sunburn Goa 2022 is slated to be held at Vagator and has an incredible lineup of renowned artists. Out-of-the-world music, lifestyle and arts festival, Sunburn is an experience that music lovers cannot miss out on.

One of the world’s largest EDM festivals, this year event is themed on ‘The Future is Now.’ With an impeccable record of past domestic and international headliners, some big names feature in Sunburn Goa 2022 as well. Though all performing artists have not been declared yet, some of them to grace the live music festival include Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies, EDM creator Morten and songwriter Otnicka.

Taking the experience of the music festival to other cities, Sunburn has introduced the Sunburn Arena, which is a sub-variant of the fest. This year, the Sunburn Arena Hyderabad (23 September), Chennai (24 September) and Ahmedabad (25 September) feature Alan Walker while the Kolkata (15 August) and Lucknow editions (10 September) and Kolkata (15 August) edition feature Nucleya.

Starting at around USD 75 (INR 6,000), passes for Sunburn Goa are already out for presale.

Purchase tickets here.

It’s The Ship

Dates and locations: To be announced

One of Asia’s largest music festivals held on the high seas, It’s The Ship, is making a comeback in 2022, after its successful run in 2019 from Singapore to Phuket and appearances in Japan and South Korea.

The festival teased the involvement of K-pop band BLACKPINK, characters from the hit series Squid Game (2021- ), internet sensation Hasbullah Magomedov, along with memes of alums of the party cruise, Henry Golding and David Hasselhoff, in a short trailer released on its social media pages.

With the music festival’s signature yellow duck mascot in tow, this event is all set to become one of the hottest party cruises of 2022.

To catch all the updates, head over to their website.

(Main and featured image credit: Hanny Naibaho/@hannynaibaho/Unsplash)