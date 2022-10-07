5 gifts for the biggest music lover you know

Whether they’re into hip-hop, folk or classic Cantonese ballads, we’ve picked out an array of gifts that any music lover will appreciate.
People, whoever they are, wherever they are, love music. Now that may not be the same type of music. Maybe they’re into acid jazz. Cantopop. American bluegrass. Lofi hip hop beats to relax/study to. Maybe they thought Eric Clapton and the classic rock era were the be-all, end-all. Maybe they’re still into My Chemical Romance. Music may be the universal language — but it speaks to us all in different ways. And isn’t that the best part?
However, it can make things a bit difficult during gift giving season. Just because they love one genre doesn’t guarantee they’ll like another — or any other, for that matter. But if music is really, definitely their whole thing, we’ve picked out some gifts that will give them what they really want: more ways to listen and enjoy the music they truly love.
The Best Gifts for Any Music Lover:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Whether they’re planning a camping trip under the stars or just elevating their sound beyond the laptop or phone (or a Lifestyle Asia photoshoot, where this little guy came in tried-and-tested handy just last week) Marshall’s wireless Willen speaker packs a punch. Small enough to fit most pockets, it pairs via Bluetooth and can go wherever tunes are needed, and has a surprisingly long battery life — 15+ hours (!) on a single charge. And if a single speaker isn’t enough, “Stack Mode” lets them pair one Willen with multiple, as well as other speakers for a serious wall of sound.
2 /5
When it comes to private listening or drowning out the noise of your co-workers, there’s no better over-ear headphone on the market right now than Apple’s AirPods Max. An immersive sound experience offers 360 degrees of their favourite bops, plus Active Noise Cancelling to truly take the listener into their own world. (We should also mention our friend Offgod has whipped up some killer attachments for those of you who like to accessorise — get ready for a new trend and remember who did it first!)
Sure they love listening to music — but have they ever taken a shot at making their own? Whether they’re a budding musician or just need the spark to revive long-dormant rockstar dreams, perhaps the MiniLab from Arturia could be just the solution. Easy to connect to any computer, this controller opens up a world of instruments and sounds to let them make beats, write compositions or just noodle around on a rainy day.
The biggest music lovers you know will you tell you that the only way to truly hear your favourite songs is on vinyl. There’s also simply something stylish, sexy and cool about having a record player in the home, provided they have the space for their soon-to-grow vinyl library. The AT-LP60X-BK makes an excellent entry level turntable for their new addiction.
There’s really no better place for an impromptu Karaoke session than the shower. Kohler’s Moxie is waterproof (of course), Bluetooth-enabled and easy to plug in and let them belt out the classics.
(Lead image: Ryan Pyle / Getty)