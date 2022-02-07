BIGBANG to make spring comeback with first song in four years

T.O.P will also leave YG Entertainment, but continue to be associated with the group.

Great news for BIGBANG fans: the boy band will launch their new song this spring after a four-year hiatus. In a statement released on 7 February, YG Entertainment — the label that manages the band — said that the recording of the song has been completed.

“We have finished recording the new song and are currently about to shoot a music video,” the statement read.

What we know about BIGBANG’s return to music

First song in four years

The band’s last song, “Flower Road”, was released in March 2018. Interestingly, the lyrics of the song went like this: “This is not the last time for us. Please, let us meet again when the flowers bloom.”

The group had to stop making music for four years because each of the four members — T.O.P, G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung — had to serve mandatory military service as per South Korean laws, under which all able-bodied men must serve around two years in the armed forces.

YG Entertainment also said that T.O.P’s exclusive contract with the agency has ended. But the company also said that he will continue to be associated with BIGBANG’s activities.

“T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur,” the statement read.

“We respected T.O.P’s desire to expand his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members,” shared YG Entertainment, adding, “He will join BIGBANG activities whenever he is able, as long as the conditions are right.”

(Main and Featured images: Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)