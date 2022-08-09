Calling All Blinks: Blackpink is coming to Hong Kong

facebook
09 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Blackpink has announced the dates and details for the group’s Born Pink world tour, including two shows in Hong Kong this 13-14 January.

Blackpink is about to be fully in our area. The record-breaking South Korean girl group of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé is planning for a big year: Their comeback album Born Pink is set to drop next month, followed by the kickoff of a world tour starting in Seoul this October.

But the big news for us here in Hong Kong is that this world tour includes two nights — 13 and 14 January — in the Fragrant Harbour. It’s the first major international act to bring their tour to Hong Kong since social unrest and the pandemic (and the ongoing restrictions) put a damper on visits of all sizes. And yes, they’ve even booked in a little buffer time between shows — but with quarantine regulations beginning to reduce, hopefully the girls won’t be needing to post countdowns and sad hotel meals from isolation during their stay.

With the announcement of the tour, Blackpink has also revealed a new poster and release date for their upcoming single “Pink Venom” — dropping at noon HKT on 19 August — which will appear on the Born Pink album.

The K-pop group has been busy with their comeback as of late: They performed at “THE VIRTUAL”, a first in-game concert for the battle royale shooter PUBG Mobile, and debuted a new record titled “Ready for Love” with a new music video for the track that dropped shortly after.

In addition to Seoul and Hong Kong, the Born Pink World Tour will include Asian stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Manila and Singapore.

Hang in there, Hong Kong. We’re getting closer.

(Lead Image: Rich Fury / Getty)

Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
