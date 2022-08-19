Watch Now: Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ comeback single and MV

As the excitement around their comeback reaches a fever pitch, Blackpink has released a new single and MV, “Pink Venom”, off of the K-pop girl group’s upcoming Born Pink album.

Blackpink’s back, all right. After a two year hiatus, the group has returned in a major way with their new single, “Pink Venom”.

The hype around this one couldn’t have been bigger — the buzz started earlier this year when their label YG Entertainment announced that a comeback was imminent; Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa, alongside Neon Genesis Evangelion, hopped into battle royale gaming juggernaut, PUBG Mobile, for a first-ever “The Virtual” in-game concert back in July; the group announced a new album — Born Pink — with a world tour kicking off this autumn; and leading up to the release of the new single, dropped teasers, flyers, and even decked out the world’s most iconic monuments, from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Eiffel Tower, in an unmistakable shade of pink.

And they’re just getting started. That’s how you make a comeback, folks.

Check out the new video for “Pink Venom” below, and start thinking about how you’re gonna get your hands on those Hong Kong tickets come January. Good luck.

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”