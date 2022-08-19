facebook
Home > Culture > Music > Watch Now: Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ comeback single and MV
Watch Now: Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ comeback single and MV
Culture
19 Aug 2022 05:46 PM

Watch Now: Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ comeback single and MV

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Watch Now: Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ comeback single and MV
Culture
Watch Now: Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ comeback single and MV

As the excitement around their comeback reaches a fever pitch, Blackpink has released a new single and MV, “Pink Venom”, off of the K-pop girl group’s upcoming Born Pink album.

Blackpink’s back, all right. After a two year hiatus, the group has returned in a major way with their new single, “Pink Venom”.

The hype around this one couldn’t have been bigger — the buzz started earlier this year when their label YG Entertainment announced that a comeback was imminent; Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa, alongside Neon Genesis Evangelion, hopped into battle royale gaming juggernaut, PUBG Mobile, for a first-ever “The Virtual” in-game concert back in July; the group announced a new album — Born Pink — with a world tour kicking off this autumn; and leading up to the release of the new single, dropped teasers, flyers, and even decked out the world’s most iconic monuments, from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Eiffel Tower, in an unmistakable shade of pink.

And they’re just getting started. That’s how you make a comeback, folks.

Check out the new video for “Pink Venom” below, and start thinking about how you’re gonna get your hands on those Hong Kong tickets come January. Good luck.

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Hong Kong Kpop Korean pop star Blackpink born pink born pink world tour pink venom
Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.