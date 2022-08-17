facebook
Watch the new teaser for Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” comeback single
Culture
17 Aug 2022 11:10 AM

Watch the new teaser for Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” comeback single

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Watch the new teaser for Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” comeback single
Culture
Watch the new teaser for Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” comeback single

In less than 24 hours, the new teaser for Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” has already racked up 10 million views.

Blackpink is really going all out for their comeback. Sure, it’s only been two years, but considering it’s been these two years, well, yeah, we get it.

With a new album, BORN PINK, on the way, followed by an extensive Born Pink World Tour — including two nights here in Hong Kong this January — the massive rollout campaign behind Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa’s new single “Pink Venom” has been hype on hype. The K-pop quartet even held a first-ever in-game performance on PUBG Mobile back in July.

The hype train keeps rolling apace, as the group just released a new teaser video for “Pink Venom”. The short clip serves up a real post-apocalyptic vibe — traditional instruments meet cloaked figured and neon headsets with a cyberpunk colour palette — and in less than a day, it’s already racked up 10 million views. Yeah. Check it out below and tell a friend to tell a friend.

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.




