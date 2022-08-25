I feel like Bloomyfest Boys Fest 2022 was made specifically for me

The city’s pretty boys are coming together for one night only.

Collar, Lollytalk, WHIZZ… I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to get girl group fatigue. I mean, watching pretty girls sing and prance around is nice and all, but I say this as a cisgender straight woman — where’s my eye candy?

Luckily, my wait ends soon, because Boys Fest 2022 is coming to MacPherson Stadium early this September. And if you’re anything like me — a cisgender straight woman, or just someone who’s interested in men and the way they move on stage — then trust me, you’re going to love this one.

The lineup includes nine pretty boys to feast our eyes and ears on. My favourite out of the bunch is Lagchun, but then again, I’m biased because I met him IRL. While I have dibs on him, y’all are welcome to share amongst yourselves Eagle Chan, MADBOII, Stanley Tse, NY, Mark Tse, CY, John Lam and Will Law.

In addition to the yummy-licious lineup, Boys Fest 2022 promises multiple surprise stage performances, but the organisers are pretty hush-hush about the whole thing. Will they bring us more boys? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Boys Fest 2022 is taking place at 7:30pm on 4 September at Music Zone, G/F, KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay. Purchase your ticket (from HK$380) here.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Stanley Tse, Lagchun and Eagle Chan)