BTS’ Jin finally launches his debut solo single ‘The Astronaut’

Member of K-pop global sensation BTS, Jin finally dropped his first solo single titled “The Astronaut” on 28 November 2022, and it has instantly amassed the love and appreciation of the ARMY.

Replete with Jin’s signature soothing voice, the five-minute-long rock-pop track is accompanied by a soulful music video. The music video comes days after BTS confirmed to serve in the Korean military as part of the national law.

Here’s more about Jin’s “The Astronaut”

The making of the song

“The Astronaut” marks a collaborative effort between Jin and revered British band Coldplay with Chris Martin penning the lyrics along with the BTS idol. The high upbeat rock base of the track offers the perfect background to the soulful tone of this new song. In certain instances, Martin can also be heard adding harmony to Jin’s melodies.

“The Astronaut” music video

While everyone is aware of how phenomenal a singer and performer Jin is, “The Astronaut” gives a glimpse of the actor inside him. The video shows Jin in the role of an astronaut who wanders in the vast expanse of space and chances upon Earth one day. After landing on this planet, he is overwhelmed by the love and affection he receives from people here and decides to let go of his UFO and reside on Earth.

The heart-warming lyrics are an ode to the ARMY. Jin has previously said that it is the ARMY that helped him realise his dreams and passion and showered him with immense love. This solo single is his way of letting them know how grateful and loved he feels.

The song was shot in the US and other BTS members have extended their support by sharing screenshots as it premiered as well as shared snippets of them grooving to it.

“The Astronaut” performance and working with Coldplay

After unveiling the music video, Jin is slated to perform the song live for the first time at the Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 28 October. The two have previously worked together on “My Universe,” released in 2021, when the entire BTS joined hands with Coldplay, and this new track is reportedly a gift from the latter to the K-pop icon.

(Main and featured image credit: BIGHIT MUSIC/ @BIGHIT_MUSIC/ Twitter)