K-pop boy band BTS is working on a new song with Snoop Dogg

What was initially only a rumour has now become official.

American rapper Snoop Dogg has confirmed to team up with K-pop boy band BTS for an upcoming project. The rapper made the announcement during the American Song Contest red carpet earlier this month.

The collaboration is major news for BTS’s fanbase, the “Army”, as well as global music fans at large.

Here’s more on the BTS x Snoop Dogg collaboration

Speaking to The AV Club, the 50-year-old rapper said, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.” Further details are not yet available.

In January 2022, Snoop Dogg revealed on the Mogul Talk podcast, “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that shit.”

He wasn’t aware of the popularity and craze around the Bangtang Boys and had to ask his nephew to find out about them. However, this is not going to be his first foray into Korean pop music. He has previously worked with girl groups Girls Generation and 2NE1, and even featured on Psy’s 2014 song “Hangover.”

BTS hints at working with Snoop Dogg

BTS is no stranger to collaborations and has suggested their admiration and wish to work with the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist.

In 2014, BTS included a reference to Snoop Dogg’s debut album Doggystyle in their track titled “Hip Hop Phile.” The following year, BTS member RM worked with rapper Warren G on a single called “P.D.D.”

In an interview with BBC Radio 1 in 2021, BTS member Suga said that the group will churn out more hip hop tracks soon.

BTS has collaborated with other noted names like Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Lauv, Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion.

BTS concert and new album

The seven-member boy band, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is busy with their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert. The upcoming leg of the world tour will be held in Las Vegas, US, on 8, 9, 15 and 16 April.

According to BTS’ label BigHit Music, the band is gearing up to release a new album this year, though not much is known about it. Their last full-length album BE was released in November 2020.

(Main image credit: BTS official / @bts.bighitofficial / Instagram + Bennett Raglin / Getty)

