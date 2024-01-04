V hits: Top picks from the BTS singer’s song catalogue

V’s journey as one of the most powerful musicians in South Korea began with BTS’ official debut on 13 June 2013. From wanting to quit Big Hit to shining as a singer with a Baritone voice in a K-pop industry dominated by tenors, and finally stepping into the solo spotlight with his 2023 debut album Layover, V has come a long way. Here, are some of the best songs by V of BTS.

Born on 30 December 1995 in Daegu, South Korea, V, aka Kim Taehyung, initially aspired to be a professional Saxophonist and was never supposed to join BTS. He happened to accompany one of his friends to a Big Hit audition and later went on to become a trainee under Big Hit Entertainment.

As the lead vocalist of the K-pop group, V plays a pivotal role in the band’s success. According to music critic Tamar Herman from Billboard, V’s lower range makes for a prominent piece of BTS’ music. Besides lending his voice to multiple captivating BTS songs, V has to his credit chart-breaking solo hits like “Singularity” (2018), “Scenery” (2019), “Winter Bear” (2019), “Inner Child” (2020), “Christmas Tree” (2021), “Blue” (2023) and “Love Me Again” (2023).

Additionally, V’s tonality on “Singularity” was marked as an important “tone setter” for the 2018 BTS album Love Yourself: Tear, by music critic Blanca Méndez.

V scored his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with the hit 2021 original soundtrack “Christmas Tree” from the K-drama Our Beloved Summer. Meanwhile, according to the data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of physical album sales in Korea, his debut solo album Layover sold more than 1.67 million copies on the first day of its release on 8 September 2023. The “Sweet Night” singer also made history as the first soloist to sell over 2 million copies in the first week of release in Hanteo.

Furthermore, in August 2023, V hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. His upcoming endeavour includes his new collaboration with American singer-songwriter UMI for the December 2023 single “Wherever U R”.

Songs by BTS singer V that deserve to be on your playlist

Love Me Again

Written by Freekind, Jinsu Park, Kim Dong-hyun and Gigi, “Love Me Again” was released on 10 August 2023 as the first single from his debut solo album Layover.

A captivating R&B track that highlights BTS V’s hushed, languid and pleasant low pitch, “Love Me Again” talks about the struggle of letting go of your loved one after a heartbreak.

The track debuted at #10 on the Global Spotify chart with 3,773,666 streams. It has also surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify and is the longest charting B-Side track by a Kpop Artist on Spotify Global. Additionally, the song debuted at #6 on Billboard Global Excl. US with 37.3 million streams and 19,000 sold units.

Furthermore, the song was nominated for Best Vocal Performance – Solo and Song of the Year at the 2023 MAMA Awards. The music video for “Love Me Again” created history by achieving one million views in just seven minutes of its release.

Rainy Days

This BTS V song followed the success of “Love Me Again” and was released on 11 August 2023 as the second pre-release track from Layover.

“Rainy Days” starts with a piano instrumental followed by sounds of typing and phones pinging, and portrays V reminiscing about the good times he had with a loved one on rainy days.

An alternative pop R&B track written by its producer Frankie Scoca alongside Kim Dong-hyun, Freekind, Gigi and the South Korean rapper Masta Wu, “Rainy Days” is in the key of A minor and has a tempo of 75 beats per minute.

One of Rolling Stone‘s 100 Best Songs of 2023, the song debuted at #8 on Billboard Global Excl. US with 36 million streams and 18,000 sold units. As of 24 December 2023, “Rainy Days” has surpassed 180 million streams on Spotify.

Slow Dancing

Considered one of the best solo songs of BTS V, “Slow Dancing” is a ‘70s romantic soul-style track with a laid-back jazz rhythm that talks about the pining between two lovers.

“Slow Dancing” was released on 8 September 2023 and serves as the title track of Layover. Produced by Freekind and Jinsu Park, it became V’s first solo Top 10 on Billboard Global 200 at #4 with 57.1 million streams and 54,000 sold units worldwide in the first week of release.

The hit record is the first song by a K-pop and Korean soloist to land eight total weeks on UK Official Singles Sales & Downloads Charts, surpassing BTS Jungkook’s “Seven”. It also won Best Music – Fall at the Fact Music Awards in October 2023.

Additionally, on 1 December 2023, “Slow Dancing” achieved 100 #1’s on the worldwide iTunes Song Charts. The track has also surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Christmas Tree

The song was released on 24 December 2021 as part of the soundtrack for Choi Woo-shik and Kim Dami’s hit romantic K-drama Our Beloved Summer.

An enchanting romantic ballad for the holiday season, this BTS V song portrays the protagonists having a conversation with each other and appreciating the little things about one another.

According to K-media outlet Koreaboo, the song’s musical director, Nam Hye-seung had composed “Christmas Tree” with the intention that V would be the one to lend his vocals for the song. Sharing his thoughts on the same, V told Weverse Magazine that he was “really grateful that Nam Hye-seung, the music director, wrote the song just for me, and I also really appreciated that she listened to my music and understood my style from listening to just a few of my songs.”

On 29 July 2023, BTS V’s “Christmas Tree” became the most streamed K-OST on Spotify, with over 320 million streams. It was also the first Korean solo song to top Billboard’s US Digital Song Sales chart and the first Korean OST to enter Billboard’s Hot 100 at #79.

Blue & Grey

A slow and tender pop ballad, “Blue & Grey” was released on 20 November 2020, as the third track of BTS’ fifth Korean-language studio album BE.

One of the most soulful BTS V songs, “Blue & Grey” is personal to the singer and deals with the themes of depression, burnout and anxiety. Written and composed by V along with BTS members Suga, RM, J-Hope, Metaphor, Park Ji-soo and Hiss Noise, the track was initially meant to be included in V’s solo mixtape.

It debuted at #13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 69,000 units in the United States, becoming the second top-selling song of the week dated 5 December 2020, just behind BTS’ “Life Goes On”. Additionally, the song also entered at #15 on the Billboard Global Excl. US and #9 on the Billboard Global 200.

In a 2020 Los Angeles Times update, music critic August Brown named “Blue & Grey” described it as “one of the exemplary songs of the ‘pandemic-pop’ era” and “a ribbon of immaculate bedroom emo, gorgeously harmonized but never show-offy or overpowering.”

Sweet Night

Released as a digital single on 13 March 2020 by Vlending Company, “Sweet Night” is a part of the official soundtrack (OST) of the hit JTBC K-drama Itaewon Class, starring Park Seo-joon. With vocals by V, it is a soft Indie pop ballad that talks about the protagonists’ desperate need to give a shot at a relationship they had never entertained the possibility of before.

One of the most popular BTS V songs, “Sweet Night” debuted at #3 on South Korea’s Gaon Download Chart and #39 on the Gaon Digital Chart (dated 8–14 March 2020).

With over 300 million streams on Spotify, it is the second most streamed K-OST on the music streaming platform’s history, just behind V’s other OST “Christmas Tree.”

Furthermore, the song earned V the Best OST Award at the 2020 APAN STAR AWARDS and was named most streamed K-OST by Spotify Wrapped in 2020 and 2021.

Stigma

This rare neo-soul track was released on 10 October 2016 as the fifth track for BTS’ second studio album Wings and the repackaged album You Never Walk Alone.

Produced by Philtre and written by Philtre, Slow Rabbit, V, Hitman Bang and Sonnim, “Stigma” talks about a protagonist who wants to end his internal suffering and is replete with V’s staccato vocals, dialogue and impressive falsettos.

Widely considered by BTS ARMY as one of the most lyrically loved solos from V’s song catalogue, the track has surpassed 150 million streams on Spotify, as of 9 June 2023.

Singularity

In a December 2018 interview with Billboard, songwriter and producer Charlie J. Perry shared that “Singularity” started as a poem. V wanted the track to give out a Daniel Caesar and D’Angelo vibe in the realm of neo-soul.

Released on 7 May 2018 as part of the hit BTS album Love Yourself: Tear, the song is reportedly inspired by the Greek myth of Narcissus and mostly talks about a protagonist who fell in love with his own reflection and was later doomed because of it.

One of the most critically acclaimed BTS V songs, “Singularity” reached #1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart in 2021. The song also surpassed 240 million streams on Spotify in November 2022.

Winter Bear

An ode to struggle and hope, “Winter Bear” was first released on SoundCloud in August 2019 and makes for V’s first all-English composition. The singer also released a self-directed YouTube music video for the same that year with its cover artwork photographed under his pseudonym Vante.

On 23 October 2022, “Winter Bear” surpassed 150 million streams on SoundCloud. It also became the first song by a Korean act to hit 1 million likes on the music streaming platform. This made BTS V the first and only Korean artist in history to have three songs — “Scenery”, “4 o’clock” and “Winter Bear” with over 1 million likes on SoundCloud.

Produced by V, RM, Hiss Noise and Adora, the digital single became available on global music platforms on 28 August 2023.

As of 24 December 2023, the song has surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the favourite song of BTS member V?

Some of the favourite songs of BTS V are “Singing in the Rain” by Doris Day, “At Last” by Etta James, “Less and Less” by Matt Maltese, “On” by BTS, “Seven” by Jungkook, “Hype Boy” by New Jeans, “Life As A Fish” by N.E.R.D., and “Comethru” by Jeremy Zucker.

-Does V have a Spotify playlist?

Because V had his solo debut on 8 September 2024, he doesn’t have an exclusive Spotify playlist as of now. However, fans expect a “This Is V” playlist to drop soon on the music streaming platform.

-How many songs does BTS V’s Layover have?

Layover consists of six songs — “Rainy Days”, “Blue”, “Love Me Again”, “Slow Dancing”, “For Us” and “Slow Dancing (Piano Version)”.