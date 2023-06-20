BTS fans ‘in heaven’ after V releases his cover of popular jazz songs with Seo Minna

Clad in a snazzy suit, BTS’ Taehyung shared his passion for jazz music through a live performance cover of two popular songs It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Cheek To Cheek (I’m In Heaven). The latter also featured singer-songwriter Seo Minna. Here’s all about it.

Kim Taehyung has long been vocal about his affinity for all things vintage and jazz. The popular singer from the world’s biggest all-boy K-pop group has been spotted swinging and swaying to saxophone solos in New York bars and crooning to popular tracks in the past. He’s also picked up the trumpet himself, treating fans to a cover of Autumn Leaves by Chet Baker. In line with this he recently released Le Jazz De Ve, featuring his rendition of Bing Crosby’s It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Fred Astair’s Cheek To Cheek (I’m In Heaven). The cover songs are a part of BTS’ 10th anniversary celebrations and feature V with fellow Korean artist Seo Minna.

BTS V’s new cover songs ft. Seo Minna feature fun scat singing

The performance track features a live band – John Eun on the guitar, DOCSKIM playing the keyboard, Kim Dong-hyun with the drums, and Kim Dae-ho bringing the bass. V’s famed deep baritone sets the tone for a soulful, groovy listening experience with the first track. Minna Seo jumps in on the second – adding breezy vocals to the mix. The two go from soulful harmonies to upbeat scat singing – the perfect formula to get one’s feet tapping. The visuals are just as enticing with low lighting and aesthetic decor that harken to yesteryear underground jazz bars in New York.

This isn’t the first time the singer-duo has worked together. Seo Minna arranged and recorded his 2022 cover of Bing Crosby’s It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. She took to Instagram to share that she’d “had such fun,” putting it together. Known for her appearance in the survival show Stars Awakening, the 20-year-old artist often incorporates soul and jazz influences into her own music. She’s also released several cover songs on YouTube. After the release of Le Jazz De Ve, she noted, “Such an honor to have performed with V of BTS. This was such an enjoyable experience. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

The song is a part of the many presents the group has given to their fans over the past week as a part of their debut anniversary. This includes a live performance of Take Two – a heartfelt ode to their supporters – as well as a map of experiences in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, live interactions, fireworks with narration, and more.

All images: Courtesy of BTS V/YouTube