‘Left and Right’: Charlie Puth releases single with BTS member Jungkook

Charlie Puth’s highly anticipated first single with BTS’ Jungkook, titled “Left and Right,” released on 24 June at 12 am ET/1 pm KST on multiple audio streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

Puth also shared a 30-second music video of the single on his official Facebook account.

The single is not only the American singer-songwriter’s first collaboration with a BTS member but also Jungkook’s first song outside the acclaimed K-pop supergroup.

“Left and Right” — a lively and colourful music video

Puth, who gained initial fame via his singing videos on YouTube, had released a teaser announcing the date and time of the song’s launch on 23 June.

He later shared a video on Instagram, in which he is seen beatboxing with Jungkook inside a car.

“Left and Right” is a peppy pop number, the music of which is energetic with the singing being fast-paced.

In the short music video, Puth and Jungkook can be seen wearing a range of sporty outfits in colours of green, pink and black. The choreography highlights an interesting bond between friends in a lively setting.

The collaboration was confirmed only last week, with Puth sharing a video on TikTok showing him dialling Jungkook.

BTS on a break and solo careers

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, the seven members of the Grammy-nominated BTS, announced on 14 June that they are going on a break to focus on their respective solo careers.

The members shared the thoughts of the group’s leader, RM, who said that he felt “trapped inside myself.” They agreed with Jimin too that they are “trying to find our identity.”

J-Hope will be the first member of the group to actually go solo. He is scheduled to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago on 31 July without any of his band mates. According to BTS’ management agency, Hybe, J-Hope will be “the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major US music festival.”

Suga is also working on the sequel to his second mixtape, D-2, which was released in May 2020.

(Main and Featured image credit: Charlie Puth/@charlieputh/Twitter)