6 Hong Kong artists to catch at Clockenflap 2023

In addition to international stars Arctic Monkeys, Wu-Tang Clan and the likes, this year’s festival brings together homegrown musicians of all genres.

Everyone has their eyes on the headliners, but you know us at Lifestyle Asia, we’re fans of the underdogs. After four and a half years — the span of time that Clockenflap has been put on pause — the local music scene has officially come of age, a process sped up by the pandemic as Hongkongers found solace in homegrown artists. With the full line-up released, this year’s local talent proves to be stronger and more diverse than ever.

What I’m saying is, I’ll still be seeing Sasha Alex Sloan, but I’ll also make sure to carve out time for my favourite Hong Kong musicians. From indie-pop singer-songwriter cehryl to post-punk collective N.Y.P.D., here are our favourite local artists performing at Clockenflap this weekend.

Local Hong Kong artists we’re watching at Clockenflap 2023

cehryl

Lifestyle Asia Tuning In alum cehryl is taking to the FWD Stage in the early afternoon on Saturday. The Hong Kong-born and raised singer-songwriter will perform indie pop and lo-fi hits from her latest EP time machine, written during the pandemic era.

David Boring

Five-member band David Boring will play their post-punk hits at the Park Stage on Friday evening. Donning leather jackets, heavy makeup and punk hair, the group is everything anti-mainstream you looked up to back in middle school. Get ready to jam out to hits like I Can’t, Machine #3 and Jane Pain.

Luna & The Bosin

Another Lifestyle Asia Tuning In alum, Luna Is a Bep becomes Luna & The Bosin for her performance at Clockenflap. This time around, the Cantonese rapper will be taking to the stage as part of a sextet, featuring fellow musicians on guitar, bass, drums and keyboard. Catch the group on Friday evening at the Harbourflap Stage.

Merry Lamb Lamb

Merry Lamb Lamb is a force to be reckoned with, both in terms of her music and fashion style. Rocking her signature micro-bangs, tinted glasses and neon fits, the Hong Kong songstress will be joined by DJ Yum! Laksa for a back-to-back set at the Robot Stage on Saturday late afternoon.

Mr Koo

Known for their dreamy blue notes with a psychedelic kick, four-person band Mr Koo will be bringing surf-rock tunes from their studio in Lai Chi Kok to Clockenflap 2023. Taking to the Park Stage in the early afternoon on Saturday, the audience can expect to hear tracks with strong Hong Kong vibes such as Big Wave Bay and New Normal.

N.Y.P.D.

Tai Kok Tsui music collective N.Y.P.D. — which stands for “nan yang pai dui 南洋派對” — joins Clockenflap to grace us with their post-punk and electronica music. As the closing act on Saturday night, expect an all-out performance of their unique hybrid sound as they take to the Park Stage with hits such as their 2020 single Mee & Gee.

Find the full line-up at Clockenflap 2023 on the official website.

(Lead image courtesy of David Boring, featured image courtesy of Luna & The Bosin)