10 Asian artists we’re excited to see perform at Coachella 2022

Performing at Coachella feels like a rite of passage for any musician-artist-performer. This year, ten artists on both weekends’ setlist are proudly of Asian descent.
The 2022 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is less than three months away. After the open-air festival’s cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first Coachella since 2019. The dates for this year are: 15 – 17 April 2022 and 22 – 24 April 2022. This April, Coachella welcomes 178 artists from around the world. The lineup was announced last week and we were excited to see Asian artists among the list of performers. A total of ten Asian artists were invited to perform at the festival, and we’re ecstatic and proud to see Asian talent achieving well-deserved international acknowledgment and appreciation.
Asian-Focused Set List at Coachella 2022:
For the second time, Korean hip-hop trio Epik High are headed to Coachella. The two April weekends of the festival coincide with the group’s last two dates of their North American Tour. 2016 was the first time the three performed at the American festival.
[Image credit: @epikhigh/instagram]
Another Asian artist returning for a second time is DJ Peggy Gou. The South Korean-born Germany-based DJ and record producer specialises in deep house, electronic and dance genres.
[Image credit: @peggygou_/Instagram]
Indonesian rapper Rich Brian will perform on 16 and 23 April 2022, the same days as headliner Billie Eilish.
[Image credit: @brianimanuel/Instagram]
Headed by Korean-American musician, director and author Michelle Zauner, Japanese Breakfast is an experimental pop band.
[Image credit: @jbrekkie/Instagram]
Another artist from Indonesia that will be performing at the festival is Niki. She’s an Indonesian singer, songwriter and record producer and her music falls under the genres of R&B and indie folk.
[Image credit: @nikizefanya/Instagram]
Mongolian folk-rock and heavy metal band The Hu has been around since 2016, and has sure made an impact. The quartet embraces the Mongolian culture by incorporating throat singing, traditional instrumentation and more.
[Image credit: @thehuofficial/Instagram]
This artist’s public image is generally associated with Japan’s kawaii and decora sub-cultures. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is a singer and model from Tokyo, Japan.
[Image credit: @kyarypappa/Instagram]
Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beatrice Laus rose to fame in a short period of time in 2018 with her viral hit Coffee. Now, she’ll be performing on the desert stage this April 2022.
[Image credit: @radvxz/Instagram]
Arooj Aftab makes history as she becomes the first Pakistani artist to perform at Coachella.
[Image credit: @aroojaftabmusic/Instagram]
We saved the best for last. We love Joji, and we’re not surprised he’s among the Coachella 2022 performers. The Japanese singer sang Gimme Love and this is our way of obliging.
[Image credit: @sushitrash/Instagram]