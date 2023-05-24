Bang Yong-guk announces dates, cities of ‘Colors’ Asia tour

South Korean singer Bang Yong-guk has announced the dates and cities of the Asia leg of ‘The Colors of Bang Yongguk’ tour. The former leader of the boy band, B.A.P, shared the details on his official Instagram account.

Bang, who is mononymously known as Yongguk, is set to embark on the Asia leg on 14 July 2023 from Manila in Philippines and end it in Bangkok, Thailand, on 26 July 2023. In all, he will be touring six Asian cities.

‘The Colors of Bang Yongguk Asia Tour’ dates and venues

Apart from announcing the tour dates and cities, Bang also shared details on when tickets for each city would go on sale.

Here are the details:

14 July: Manila — Ticket sale on 26 May

16 July: Singapore — Ticket sale on 26 May

18 July: Hong Kong — Ticket sale on 1 June

20 July: Kuala Lumpur — Ticket sale to be announced

23 July: Taipei — Ticket sale on 7 June

26 July: Bangkok — Ticket sale on 7 June 2023

Where else is Bang Yong-guk touring in 2023?

In April, Bang announced a 10-show US tour followed by a five-date Europe tour.

The US tour will start on 31 May at The Forge in Joliet, Illinois. Throughout June, it will be held in Boston, New York City, Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Los Angeles. The 10th and final show of the US leg will be held in Oakland on 16 June.

The Europe tour will start in London on 1 July and pass through Lisbon (3 July), Cologne (6 July) and Paris (8 July) before ending in Warsaw on 10 July.

New agency and new music

Bang, who is also a songwriter and rapper, started with B.A.P in 2012 with five other members. Though he made his solo debut in 2011 with the album I Remember, he has particularly been performing solo following the end of his contract with the agency that formed B.A.P in 2018.

On 30 March 2023, he became the first recruited artist of the newly established agency YY Entertainment. On 2 May, the agency released Bang’s second mini album THE COLORS OF LOVE along with the music video for its title track “Ride or Die.”

