10 Tracks: DJ Angus wants to feel the beat drop on music’s biggest stages

In 10 Tracks, we link up with the cool kids and OGs of nightlife, then ask them for a mixtape. This time around, we talk to DJ Angus, the model-turned-bass and hard dance DJ about her musical aspirations and and stages she’d like to play one day.

There are no small aspirations when it comes to DJ Angus. You can catch the Hong Kong model-turned-DJ on both sides of the decks all over the city, from LKF nightlight hotspots like the newly opened Zeus to events and boat parties you wish you were invited to. But to hear her tell it, this is just the beginning. Angus has her eyes on the big prize: The Ultras. The Creamfields. The Tomorrowlands. And between her affinity for uptempo, make-you-sweat ear candy and her ability to draw a crowd wherever she goes, festival lineups don’t look too far off.

Not bad for an artist who learned to spin at a friend’s party.

With the kickoff of the newly launched Miami Beach Club nights at The Mira, where DJ Angus and DJ Zoie directed the vibes for the opening party, we caught up with Angus to chat about how she got started, developing her “Angus” style, and her obsession with bass and hard dance.

And as always — she made a mixtape to take us into the weekend.

10 Tracks: DJ Angus



Who is DJ Angus? How would you describe yourself as a DJ and your sound?

I began my journey as a model before becoming a DJ. I got really obsessed with genres like Bass and Hard Dance Music, which further sparkled my path into the career, and I am still learning and exploring to develop the “Angus” style.

Do you remember the first party you played? How did it go?

Way back when I was still studying, I got my hands on the CDJs for the first time at my friend’s private party, and the vibe was at the roof level all night — I’m sure they were just being nice, but it gave me huge courage to step into the industry.

What was your most memorable gig?

The most unforgettable thing for me is the first time I played a party with thousands of people. When you meet the audience, you are so happy and dancing because of the song you chose.

Is there a set or performance that you’ve seen (in person or online) that had a

lasting impact on you?

I was always interested in Ultra Music Festival on my way to learning to DJ. Ever since, I wanted to become such a big festival DJ one day.

Which DJs or artists in Hong Kong are inspiring you lately?

In Hong Kong, my friends like DJ m.o.d.e have helped me find different genres — and now I am still working hard to create.

Is there a dream gig for you?

[laughs] If one day I can be in Ultra, Creamfields, et cetera. These large music festivals would be very dreamy.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I hope to make music that truly belongs to DJ Angus for everyone in the future.