Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Come Together For ‘Sweetest Pie’

“The flavor that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have teamed up for their latest single “Sweetest Pie.” The video, almost three and a half minutes long, marks the first collaboration between the two and is creating quite a buzz on the internet.

With Megan’s concept, the music video is directed by Dave Meyers, who has previously worked with Kendrick Lamar, Normani, Drake, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

“Sweetest Pie” Music Video

The video opens in a very fairy tale kind of setting. Pastel coloured flowers, a waterfall and a lively forest in the backdrop sets the mood up for something quite sweet. Snap and the entire scene changes with the two divas appearing in latex costumes amidst a fiery and hell-like atmosphere.

With upbeat rhythm and music, a room completely full of suggestive visuals and plenty of cheek, the “Sweetest Pie” video shows the divas in their glamorous best. The song has been co-produced by OG Parker, Romano and Platinum Library. Watch the music video above.

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming projects

Dua Lipa has set out for her extensive North American tour which will end in early April. Megan will join her later in March as the duo will hit the stage together at shows in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix.

Megan Thee Stallion also has a number of projects in her pipeline. She’s gearing up for the upcoming A24 spin on The Parent Trap titled F*cking Identical Twins with Bowen Yang, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane in the cast. Megan will also kickstart ‘Enter Thee Hottiverse’ — the first ever VR concert tour. It was created in collaboration with AmazeVR.

(Main and feature image credit: Dua Lipa / @dualipa / Instagram)