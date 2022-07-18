G.E.M. is taking us to Metaverse utopia with her new album ‘Revelation’

The “A.I.N.Y.” singer-songwriter is partnering with Warner Music China to present Revelation, a 14-track album exploring love and life.

As the Greek aphorism goes, “Know thyself”. For G.E.M., it means to dissect her understanding of love and life then write a compilation of 14 songs elaborating on it. On 16 July, the Forbes “30 Under 30” nominee broke her six-month silence on social media by announcing the release of her latest album, Revelation.

“In the age of EPs and singles, people’s patience to savour a song from beginning to end seems to wear thin; and I wrote fourteen songs in my upcoming album. Every one of them represents a revelation very dear to me, for they taught me more about myself and about love,” G.E.M. wrote. “To really encourage listeners to pay attention to the songs, I came up with the concept of serial music videos — there’s a music video for each track, but together they are telling a story.”

And it all starts from the teaser for the first track, “Afterland”. Playing the role of Gloria, the singer sets the tone with a 30-second monologue outlining the vibrant life in the futuristic utopian universe she hails from. Check out the stunning visuals and sublime world building below:

“Revelation is a two-part album. The first half is my message to heaven, and the latter is the reply from heaven,” G.E.M. explains further. “This album marks my path to revelation. I look forward to sharing my new songs with my fans, both old and new.”

Images courtesy of Warner Music China and G.E.M.