Culture > Music > 'Lab Report: Gareth.T x Casetify invites fans to express who they are
‘Lab Report: Gareth.T x Casetify invites fans to express who they are
Culture
22 May 2023 03:40 PM

'Lab Report: Gareth.T x Casetify invites fans to express who they are

Charmaine Ng
Editor

“Randomness drives creativity” is the theme of the new Gareth.T x Casetify tech capsule collection.

Hong Kong tech company Casetify and Lifestyle Asia cover star Gareth.T are teaming up to launch new accessories to “encourage fans to show their true selves”. A singer-songwriter with a quirky flair whose music has touched the hearts of many in the city, Gareth.T brings his creativity to a new medium with an exclusive collection of phone and AirPods cases.

Themed around “randomness drives creativity”, the Gareth.T x Casetify collection invites fans to be confident in expressing who they are. Four limited edition designs inspired by Japanese Senjafuda culture feature Gareth’s favourite sayings with a modern twist. Fans can choose from the phrases “FIRM”, “YESSIR”, “是的長官”, “就係咁隨意” or a mixture of all of them presented on Casetify’s best-selling MagSafe Impact, MagSafe Mirror and Clear cases.

Gareth.T x Casetify

Phone cases in the Gareth.T x Casetify collection are available in iPhone and Samsung models and retail from HK$319, while AirPods Pro cases retail at HK$359. The collection is available worldwide on Casetify’s official website and all Casetify stores in Hong Kong now.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Casetify)

Casetify lab report gareth.t gareth tong
‘Lab Report: Gareth.T x Casetify invites fans to express who they are

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
