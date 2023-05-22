‘Lab Report: Gareth.T x Casetify invites fans to express who they are

“Randomness drives creativity” is the theme of the new Gareth.T x Casetify tech capsule collection.

Hong Kong tech company Casetify and Lifestyle Asia cover star Gareth.T are teaming up to launch new accessories to “encourage fans to show their true selves”. A singer-songwriter with a quirky flair whose music has touched the hearts of many in the city, Gareth.T brings his creativity to a new medium with an exclusive collection of phone and AirPods cases.

Themed around “randomness drives creativity”, the Gareth.T x Casetify collection invites fans to be confident in expressing who they are. Four limited edition designs inspired by Japanese Senjafuda culture feature Gareth’s favourite sayings with a modern twist. Fans can choose from the phrases “FIRM”, “YESSIR”, “是的長官”, “就係咁隨意” or a mixture of all of them presented on Casetify’s best-selling MagSafe Impact, MagSafe Mirror and Clear cases.

Phone cases in the Gareth.T x Casetify collection are available in iPhone and Samsung models and retail from HK$319, while AirPods Pro cases retail at HK$359. The collection is available worldwide on Casetify’s official website and all Casetify stores in Hong Kong now.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Casetify)