5 songs to get you in tune with our cover star, Gareth Tong

Singer-songwriter and producer Gareth Tong, aka Gareth.T, is making waves in Hong Kong’s resurgent music scene. Catch up with our digital cover star’s meteoric rise by revisiting his early bangers and current hits.

Breakout artist Gareth Tong, stage name Gareth.T, is loved by fans for his quirky aesthetic and impressive songwriting. Debuting with Warner Music early last year, his unique lyricism is defining a new era of Hong Kong music. Last month, he held his first solo (and might we add — sold out) concert, November Rain, captivating audiences with the hits that best outline his journey as an artist thus far.

Curious to explore Tong’s growing discography? From his highly anticipated debut album, to be honest, to his “shining” roots, vibe out and get to know Gareth.T with these five songs!

boyfriend material With over 14 million Spotify streams, “boyfriend material” is Tong’s breakout single from his debut album, to be honest. Touching on personal tribulations with love and dating, the track is a display of his playful and honest outlook on life. The MV, from East Wind Good Fortune, builds on this carefree, “just brush-it-off” attitude by showcasing Tong in outrageous outfits, from Bigfoot to Godzilla, in vintage, dream-like settings.

honest (feat. moon tang)

Tong’s real-life relationship with fellow singer-songwriter Moon Tang has gained popularity among fans. In “honest”, the duo opens up about their hopes, fears and hesitations about chasing fame and success in the music industry. With intimate lyrics hugged by soft and flowery acoustics, we are invited to witness a personal glimpse at the feelings of two stars on the rise.

shining

Before “boyfriend material” and “honest”, Gareth.T was writing songs in his bedroom — a passion he started to lean into in secondary school. Independently released in 2020, “shining” showcases Tong in experimentation. Drawing from acoustic, hip hop and R&B influences, the song displays Tong’s raw talent for writing catchy and insightful lyrics.

dinner in bed

Tong held his first solo concert, November Rain, last month to much acclaim. To set the scene for his dynamic performance, the show opened with “dinner in bed”, a cheeky nod to love’s simple, intimate moments. Released on Valentine’s Day, the song’s play on visual and lyrical innuendos display Tong’s humorous and fearless approach to pushing boundaries.

November Rain “November Rain” is another look at Tong’s past. Taking him a year to write and another to record, the song chronicles a painful loss and offers a powerful reference for his growth and transformation as an artist. It would go on to share the name of, and close, his first solo concert; it is clear that Tong is far from his final form.

Lead and featured images courtesy of Warner Music Hong Kong.