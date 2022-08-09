Gimme LiVe 2022 fulfils your Cantopop dreams for the entirety of August

Mira Place is scratching your itch for Cantopop with four consecutive weekends of live music performances across five genres, featuring stars including Jolie Chan, Shiga Lin, Janice Vidal and Stephanie Cheng. See you at Gimme LiVe 2022!

If you are new to Mira Place’s annual musical festival Gimme LiVe, just know that “Colour My Life” is the theme this year and the line-up features more than 20 acts. With some of the city’s best singers, bands and buskers waiting to impress, here’s to a month of memorable (albeit a little bit too hot) moments accompanied by banging melodies.

10 years in the game means that Gimme LiVe is no ordinary live music festival — household names such as Janice Vidal, Stephanie Cheng and more are performing alongside themes ranging across “Chill Pop Rock”, “All That Jazz”, “New Voice”, “Canto Pop” and “Acoustic”, showcasing the many facets of Hong Kong’s diverse music scene. What are you waiting for? Swing by Mira Place over the coming Saturday afternoons to meet your next most-streamed artist; but if your schedule is unfortunately full already, the considerate souls at Gimme LiVe have just the livestream page for you. Our love for music wins.

What’s happening at Gimme LiVe 2022, and how to participate

The ABCs

Date: 6 – 27 August, 2022 (Every Saturday)

Time: 4 – 6pm

Venue: Mira Place 1 Atrium, 132 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Get your free ticket here.

The line-up

The Busking Nights

Busking is still alive and well. From 12 until 26 August, join local buskers every Friday night for a live session that will bring you a moment of clarity and peace.

Date: 12 – 26 August, 2022

Time: 6:30 – 8:00pm

Venue: Mira Steps

Free admission.

Follow Mira Place's Instagram to stay up-to-date.

