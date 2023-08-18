facebook
Head In the Clouds Guangzhou unveils its first lineup
Culture
18 Aug 2023 02:47 PM

Head In the Clouds Guangzhou unveils its first lineup

Aaron Chow
Editor

88rising has announced the first lineup for its Head in the Clouds music festival in Guangzhou taking place September 23-24.

Founded in 2015 by Sean Miyashiro and Jaeson Ma, 88rising was the first music collective of its kind to focus on promoting Asian artists in the West. Following the success of its Head in the Clouds festival in Pasadena, it later brought the two-day event to New York, Jakarta, Manila, and now, Guangzhou, China.

Headliners thus far include Rich Brian and Masiwei. They’re joined by the rest of the Higher Brothers — Psy.P, Know Know, Melo — as well as local and international acts including Indonesian rapper Warren Hue, Chinese artist YOUNG13DBABY, and Bangkok-based duo HYBS.

Ticket registration is now open at cn.hitcfestival.com with more artists to be announced soon.

(Image- 88Rising/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

head in the clouds 88rising guangzhou Head in the Clouds Guangzhou
