10 rising Hong Kong music groups and bands to add to your playlist in 2022

After counting down some of the best solo acts in Hong Kong’s music scene, we welcome a roster of rising music groups to the stage. To supercharge your Spotify playlist with perfect harmony, here are 10 up-and-coming Hong Kong music groups to keep an ear out for — if you weren’t a fan already.

We all have our own interpretation of what a “music group” is — you could be thinking of a head-banging metal band growling in front of a mosh pit, a girl group with matching moves and outfits dancing in unison, or a complementary duo who has unbeatable chemistry after years of working together. Well, this list is a crowd pleaser: get ready of a sprinkle of every genre in the spectrum. Oh, and get your noise-cancelling headphones ready, too.

10 rising Hong Kong music groups and bands you should know

Andy is Typing…

If the early 2000s unironically marked your teenage angst phase, Andy is Typing… will drown you in a sea of nostalgia, no joke. The golden era of alternative rock may have passed, but its spirit lives on in the 2021 EP 3:1 — we reunite with guitar riffs, chord progressions and crisp vocals we loved and missed; better yet, it’s in Cantonese. Follow Andy is Typing… on Instagram and check out their YouTube channel here.

Bad Math

Bad Math is about finding the right balance instead of falling into the “right or wrong” fallacy. Counting elements from jazz, electronica, hip-hop and beyond in their musical repertoire, Bad Math leads you to psychedelic bliss with their signature blend of dreamy vocals, upbeat rhythm and nihilistic undertones. Follow Bad Math on Instagram and check out their YouTube channel here.

Bedroom Party

The electronic melodies from Bedroom Party remind you of good vibes only, from the embrace of soft linens to a chillaxing day by the breezy summer shores. Testing the bounds of their creativity, Bedroom Party conveys a range of emotions with their retro synth sound in the 2021 EP Cubes. It’s time to dance. Follow Bedroom Party on Instagram and check out their YouTube channel here.

Instinct of Sight

Making it big in Hong Kong’s underground scene, Instinct of Sight is the post-hardcore band that we can’t get enough of — it’s not everyday that you hear someone death growl in Cantonese, not to mention when the lyrics are written to resemble poetry. Just press play and let “光影“ do the talking. Follow Instinct of Sight on Instagram and check out their YouTube channel here.

MEØWMEØW

MEØW MEØW may come from a background of alternative rock, metal and pop-rock, but you don’t have to be a metalhead to resonate with their passion-filled work. Introducing compositions and laid-back vocals that are reminiscent of Japanese rock, MEØW MEØW makes you feel at home with just one listen. Follow MEØWMEØW on Instagram and check out their YouTube channel here.

per se

Poetic pop music duo per se is a project by lovers Sandy and Stephen, showing you what it’s like to be in tune with another soul. If you agree that not every story has to have a happy ending, the 2021 album character / character is for you — a series of tragedies strikes, but the melodies are romantic and beautiful, somehow magnifying the melancholy of it all. Follow per se on Instagram and check out their YouTube channel here.

5trayz

Meet 5trayz, an independent music group formed by King Maker IV alumni, VAL, CK, Nat, Ariel and Wyllis. With an official debut on the way, 5trayz is making appearances and leaving impressions around the city. Catch them at TIME’S UP Live on 25 June. Follow 5trayz on Instagram.

The Hertz

The Hertz is a constant collision of the five members’ fortes and preferences, which is why there is always a shadow of experimentalism lingering in their music. From “So Deep!” to “人“, each single is a snapshot of reality with a message to drive home — it’s about to get real with The Hertz. Follow The Hertz on Instagram and check out their YouTube channel here.

The Sulis Club

“Music flows like water,” says The Sulis Club. It explains their soothing tones and lo-fi attitude, despite their alternative rock disposition. Find a fragment of yourself in The Sulis Club’s work such as “太晚了“, each an honest dissection of personal issues through a melodic lens. Follow The Sulis Club on Instagram and check out their YouTube channel here.

WHIZZ

WHIZZ is on a mission to divert you from the bustle of the city with their groovy anthems. Whether your day is spent daydreaming or chatting away on an afternoon coffee date, WHIZZ’s newest singles “不可救藥的…” and “二話都說” will make for the perfect background tracks. Follow WHIZZ on Instagram and check out their YouTube channel here.

Featured Image: per se / Hero Image: Instinct of Sight