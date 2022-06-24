Tuning In: Jabin Law on going from blues guitarist to writing ‘boring’ folk music

“Folk is a pessimistic music genre with an even more depressing story to tell,” Jabin Law explained before adding with a laugh, “You don’t sing about getting a job or a girlfriend.” One of Hong Kong’s very few singers of this loser’s song of triumph, Law shares with us his artistic journey and why he has stage fright before an audience of ten.

It’s an evening at the close of May 2022, which marks one of Jabin Law’s first shows since the reopening of bars and music venues. The Terrible Baby Music Room smells faintly of camphor, the lights are dim; retro instrumentals play in the background as Law goes through the last steps of a soundcheck. The set-up is simple — despite a full band’s equipment behind him, Law sits on a high stool, the curve of his acoustic guitar resting upon his thigh, just as intended.

“I have no idea how I’ll sound, I haven’t performed since the fifth wave hit,” he says as he tunes his instrument by ear, then hits the crowd with live vocals that can rival studio recordings. His set list is anything but upbeat — “my music is boring”, as he points out with no hesitation when asked to describe his style — but the minimalist guitar composition and heartfelt lyrics captivate the small crowd like no other. They listen intently, some even bobbing their heads to these so-called “boring” tunes.

Law writes music to connect with people. “You can’t just look at the numbers,” he stresses, “It only counts when someone’s taking your songs to heart. That’s why I always feel super nervous performing for a smaller audience.”

“Going mainstream is every musician’s dream, but it’s more important that your work means something to someone,” he continues. “I have a very loyal fanbase who understand what I create, and nothing feels more like success than that.”

Tuning In: Jabin Law

For those who don’t know, who is Jabin Law?

A singer-songwriter who has an affinity for folk and rock. That’s usually how I introduce myself. Outside of music, I’m just your average guy.

How did you become familiar with folk?

When I was a child my dad would play oldie songs — that’s my first encounter with “folk” music. When I got older, I found myself interested in music from the ’60s, then started digging deeper to discover songs from the ’30s to ’50s.

Describe your style in three words.

The first word has to be “boring”. Some people say my songs are like lullabies, and I’m glad they find a use in my work. It also has to do with the fact that I need to listen to my songs for a hundred times in production, so when they do come out, I feel nothing. To have the listener’s experience, I will need to wait at least 2 years.

The second one is “Home-coming/Nostalgic”. Not in the literal sense as in “I wanna go home”, it’s rather a feeling of missing your homeland when you’ve travelled far away. It’s a core element of folk music.

It’s actually quite hard to conclude my music in just a word, so I will also describe it as singing to an audience in a bedroom. I feel this way whenever I perform. So I guess the third word would be “Intimate”.

How long have you been doing music?

10 years, I’ve been doing this since I graduated college. The thing about having music as your career is sometimes you are way too busy while other times it’s super slow. Like recently I’ve been getting gigs left and right I have to turn some down; but back when Covid hit, there was nothing — originally live performance was my main source of income, so when those were cancelled I had to adapt.

How do you stay inspired?

During Covid, I started getting part-time jobs and came to enjoy it. You get to go to different places — like I was setting up sound systems and doing cargo work for productions.

It’s not only fun, but it also makes for a great opportunity to observe: you can figure out why some things are the way they are, because you look at them from a new perspective. For the sole purpose of people-watching, I’m willing to work any job, heavy lifting included. Since I need to find themes and write lyrics for my music, working in a studio for 12 hours straight can really dull your senses. You need some outside excitement.

I also look around on the internet for inspiration, or walk around Sham Shui Po in my spare time. There are many interesting things to notice once you know where and how to look: I’m quite the Nosy Parker, so I always go take a look at roadside stalls. Sometimes you can’t even understand what they are selling — I’ve seen some hawkers selling single shoes, and I can’t help but wonder where and how they acquired those. But I’m too introverted to actually ask.

Do you remember your first track? What was the creative process like?

Not sure if it’s my first, but there is a song I wrote after my guitar lesson, it’s recorded on a Nokia cellphone and I no longer have ahold of it. But the song probably doesn’t sound so different from what I write today.

What is your creative process like today? Do you have a routine?

Actually no, unless when it comes to the technical steps. Usually it starts with an idea — it could come from anywhere like from YouTube or from jamming on my guitar — then I’ll write it down or record it on my phone. But sometimes I can sit on the recordings for 10 years before picking it back up and re-discovering the sparks within.

Sometimes these written and audio records may not become anything at all, it’s just an archive. But if I really like one idea, I will make a demo out of it on the computer. There’s nothing romantic about the process at all, because I’m always working alone on my computer. I also reach out to musicians when I want to collab, but more of the times I will make a song myself from start to finish.

This one-man production model is thanks to the advancement of technology. You can do so much with just a phone or computer. What I do is to ignore the limitation of hardware, when I was younger I would just use my laptop’s built-in microphone, and would use Garageband to make music. You can make music regardless of the circumstance, the challenge is overcoming the limitations you place over yourself. Some would say they can’t record tracks because they don’t have a mic, but nowadays who doesn’t have a microphone on them?

But I don’t consider myself a singer-singer. Since I produce all of my tracks, I think about the production of the songs more than how to sing them. I’m also a very intuitive (lazy, also) creator — I don’t really plan my recording sessions, and just start wherever I feel like it.

Who are some of the musicians you really admire?

Robert Johnson. He’s a blues guitarist who recorded less than 30 songs in his lifetime, but each of them went on to influence the development of different music genres such as rock.

But my personal favourite is always Bob Dylan. The great thing about him is, he doesn’t have a generic “beautiful” voice, he’s not even a technical singer at that, but every song of his is filled with a strong message — you can feel he’s trying to tell you something. I don’t find myself particularly drawn to good singers, I’m more into songs with out-of-the-box vocals like yelling, hoarse voices or singing without techniques. Those are my favourite things to listen to.

The human voice range is limited, so it’s about understanding your bounds and utilising what you have to its full potential. The authenticity and expressiveness really speak to me.

Do you find this sentiment to be your philosophy when making music?

Surely. I was never trained in singing, so I always feel like I don’t know how to sing. I also barely learned to play the guitar — I took 4 classes, then started teaching myself to play. I’ve always dreaded going to school, but I’ve come to realise that “learning” and “going to school” are two completely different things. There are many ways to learn, and my favourite way is self-teaching.

You talked about wanting to become Hong Kong’s top five blues players. Did this goal change over the years?

It did. Turns out there are only like five blues players in Hong Kong anyway, so there’s no point. It used to be my goal when I was just starting out, but 10 years later I realised it’s the same people who are in the Hong Kong blues scene — and I’m only a part-time blues musician. One question that sticks with me, however, is whether I’m impersonating a blues player, or am I the real deal? So I’ve got this to figure out.

Don’t get me wrong: many people do know how to play blues, but they don’t label themselves “blues musicians”. Blues is a genre every guitarist will learn on their way to pursuing music, but not a lot of them will write in this style.

Favourite album/song of yours? And why do you like it so much?

I feel like my newest work at the time is always my favourite work. So my current favourite is my vinyl Alone Together Live. I’m proud of it because it’s authentic and has a great sound. You can pre-order it now, and the release is scheduled at mid June.

Tell me about your most unforgettable gig.

Last September I had an album release concert. It was one of the shows that I’ve worked the hardest on because I wanted it to be perfect — the organisation was so hectic it made me depressed. We had a small team, but since we did all the preparation work, the performance went super smoothly. I’m really proud of that.

There’s another Lan Kwai Fong gig that I sort of got kicked out of. I was substituting for another musician, and during the first set the venue owner kept asking me to play something more upbeat. They said it was getting quite boring, and even though I tried to keep up with the requests, the owner just paid me during the break and asked me to leave. I felt awful afterwards, but now I understand why he made that decision — my music is not the stuff you want to hear at Lan Kwai Fong. What I learned from this is to pick your gigs.

Any songs/artists you’ve been listening to non-stop?

Nick Drake. His work really inspires me, and it’s soft enough to be playful as background music. It has emotion, depth and abstraction. I like it a lot.

In the future, do you have anything new you’d like to try? Or are there musicians you’d like to collaborate with?

Not many musicians on my bucket list, because the ones I want to work with, I’ve already worked with. I like to collaborate with others, and it’s important to find balance in your working relationship — the division of labour is not always 50/50.

Some of the people I’ve collaborated with don’t even consider themselves “artists”. Like for my song “Hey Do You!”, I wanted it to be sung by a choir, so I asked on Instagram to see if any of my followers would be interested in singing in it. I ended up with 50 volunteers. They might not be “real” musicians or singers, but their individualities shine through — with the textures of their voices, the ways they each interpreted and delivered my lyrics — and that’s the “artistry” I seek. My role in this project was to guide them through analysing the song, and to organise these vastly different performances into a complete picture. It might not be my best project, but it’s definitely the most fun.

People say the Hong Kong music scene has changed a lot in the past 5 years, would you agree?

Partially. One big change is that in recent years we get to decide our own idols, for example with ViuTV’s King Maker. People also care more about if you’re indie or not, even though being independent doesn’t have an impact on the music you make. But it’s great that music is getting more and more attention.

There’s also diversity in the mainstream scene, and songs are turning from just songs to statements. Conveying a message is more important nowadays. But at the same time, the number of performance venues is also declining — there are more limitations such as licensing issues, social distancing measures and so on, making it near impossible to perform like we used to. That’s why you don’t see as many bands around these few years.

Do you have any advice for singers who are just starting out?

Share more of your stuff with people, it never helps to hide what you’re made of! Also pinpoint your target audience. Last but not least, just do it.

Follow Jabin Law on Instagram and check out his website here.

Featured and Hero Images courtesy of Jabin Law