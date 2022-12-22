Jerry Haha and Jennie Wong on styling Gareth Tong’s November Rain show

From ’90s hip hop fits to that Akira-inspired robot arm, stylists Jerry Haha and Jennie Wong pulled out all the stops for our digital cover star Gareth.T’s sold-out solo concert, November Rain.

Fashion is one of the most important components when putting together a concert. It not only represents the artist’s image and vision, but also shapes the vibe of the show. For his sold-out, first solo concert, November Rain, Gareth Tong tapped stylists Jerry Haha and Jennie Wong to translate his vision into something physical.

While some artists may leave it up to their label to manage the styling, Tong specifically had creative producer and Artificial Dust founder Jerry Haha in mind when he handpicked his team. The two had first met during one of Tong’s performances at Soho House, when they discovered they had similar interests and kept in touch. In April 2021, Jerry had what he called his “first styling gig” when he helped dress Gareth for the Chill Club Award Show for ViuTV.

“Up until that point, I didn’t really do any styling jobs and stuff like that,” he says. “I only did it for the friends and for the homies, and I remember thinking Gareth had good potential, great talent, so I said yeah let’s do it, then worked it out — fast forward to now, we’re doing the first concert.”

For November Rain, Jerry found inspiration from the ’90s, with costumes that paid homage to a musical aesthetic of the time inspired by NSYNC and Eminem. With a rotating stage set-up that took the audience from Gareth’s home to the set of a late night talk show, the time to communicate with the artist about what he liked or wanted to convey, making sure to understand the overall vision before beginning to dress him.

“I think it’s really important for me to communicate with the talent and then know what music or genre they’re into, so we’re not only looking at the service of the styling or the image, but going deeper. When we want different references, we look at different magazines and movies and stuff like that,” Jerry adds.

One of the most memorable visuals of November Rain was Gareth’s robot arm on the concert poster, which evokes equal parts Akira and Tony Stark.

“The robot arm was an idea Gareth had way back when we were first talking about what the concert should be about. He wanted to be like a lone wolf kind of hero, an anti-hero, up above this mountain being distant from the city,” says Jennie, also recreated the visual in the concert’s official merch.

Eventually, they settled on an idea of a superhero with a side of cyborg, and began to brainstorm ways of showing it physically. The robot arm conveyed Gareth as a larger-than-life character, but at the same time, he was still himself.

“A boyish childhood fantasy, I guess, in real life,” says Jennie.

Both Jerry and Jennie express their gratitude for the opportunity to work with the rising star. In particular, they highlight him as a “strong character” with a “strong vision”, making him an easy person to work with and dress, because once the initial concept was formed, execution was a breeze. In a way, Gareth was a creative director himself, with an eye for picking the right talent to help him bring his vision to life.

“He’s about his story and about a good idea, less about micromanaging what happens with every little detail, so I think toward the end of the show, everything just came together smoothly — the merch designs, the robot arms, the outfits.”

Photos by Nathan Erickson. Gareth’s necklace by Emphasis.