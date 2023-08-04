Jonas Brothers announces world tour, with tickets starting sale today

Nick, Joe and Kevin are going on tour around the globe starting this August 2023.

Here at the LSA headquarters, we like to cover celebrity news, in particular BLACKPINK and Taylor Swift. However, one of my favourite celebrities seemed to have slipped under the radar — I’m talking about the Jonas Brothers.

If you, like me, grew up in the late 00s to the early 10s, then you can’t not know the Jonas Brothers. Affectionately called the JoBros by fans, New Jersey-born brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin were my biggest celebrity crushes growing up (my bias is Nick, haha totally not embarrassing). Like most now-adults my age, I first learned about them from Disney Channel, where they guest-starred on Hannah Montana and later gained their own show, Jonas.

But enough backstory. The real story here, today, is that THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE DOING A WORLD TOUR (!). This is particularly exciting because while they’ve done plenty of tours throughout their career, this is the BIGGEST one yet highlighting all of their five albums (!!). It’s also their first world tour since I became financially sufficient and hence, can actually afford the tickets (!!!).

Jonas Brothers’ “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour” — that’s the official name — starts on 12 August in Bronx, New York and ends on 20 June next year in Belfast, Ireland. The world tour includes over 90 shows across 20 countries in the US, Europe and Australia. Sadly, they won’t be coming to Asia (which sparks another debate — why call it a world tour then? But I digress).

Some cities where the JoBros will be making a stop include New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, London, Paris and Milan.

Tickets for “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour” are on sale now for Live Nation members and open to the general public at 10am UK time. So, hurry up or forever regret not making an effort, like me when I failed to get Taylor Swift tickets.

Find out more on the official Jonas Brothers website.