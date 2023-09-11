Kim Se-Jeong talks about returning to music with ‘Door’ and visiting Hong Kong

Long before she captured the hearts of viewers through her bright, bubbly, and comedic performance in School 2017 and Business Proposal, Kim Se-jeong already had an established music career. She was the vocalist of not one but two K-pop groups, I.O.I. and Gugadan. Then, she launched her solo career, showcasing her talent in writing and composing her songs. At the same time, she ventured into acting. It’s impressive that Kim Se-jeong simply shines in everything she does. Now, the actress-singer is ready for a new journey. This time though, she’s not flipping a new page. She’s done with the books. Instead, she’s heading straight to the door. In this exclusive interview, Kim Se-jeong talks about returning to her musical roots.

It’s fitting that Kim Se-jeong’s long-awaited first album is named, ‘Door’. She already took us inside the world of a K-pop girl group member, a versatile actress, and an action star (she starred in two seasons of Netflix’s The Uncanny Counter). But as these doors close, another one is ready to open. With this comeback, Kim Se-jeong ushers us into an astounding musical world with 11 new songs. She personally penned the lyrics and it’s something we have never seen (or heard) before.

When I first listened to ‘Door’, I couldn’t shake off the image that I first had of the actress-singer. Her aegyo in School 2017 and popular one-liners from Business Proposal are quite literally embedded in my head. But as I listened and listened, that image started to fade away. I finally saw a different side of Kim Se-jeong. But as she reveals in this interview, her being ‘typical her’ really never takes a back seat. It’s new but at the same time, highlights a hidden world of her inner self. Whether it’s the Irish-style pop-rock ‘Voyage’ or the R&B title track, ‘Top of Cliff’, each song feels personal even to me, as a listener.

Fresh off the release of her album, Kim Se-jeong chats with Lifestyle Asia in an exclusive interview. She talks about her upcoming tour, which includes a visit to Hong Kong, the concept behind her album, and her must-have fashion pieces.

Kim Se-jeong gets candid about performing in Hong Kong

Your first overseas stop for your tour is Hong Kong. What are you most looking forward to about performing in the city?

One can never leave out the food when visiting Hong Kong! I can’t wait to try all the delicacies like hot pot, dim sum, and wonton noodles after the concert. Since it’s been some time since I’ve met my fans in Hong Kong, I’m already filled with excitement just at the thought of meeting them!

You’ll be going to a lot of cities for the tour. Do you have some self-care routines to make sure you get through it?

I request that humidifiers be installed in all the hotel rooms I’ll be staying in. I am not the type of person who takes vitamins or other supplements regularly, but I decided to try taking them during the tour.

Since you’ll be away from home for a while, what is your ‘go-to’ energiser or comfort food? Do you also have any travel essentials?

Even though I’m travelling to other countries as a part of my work, I still want to explore every place I visit so I always bring along a film camera, camcorder, and Bluetooth speaker with me. When it comes to food, I am not a picky eater so enjoying a meal of delicious local cuisine is enough to energise me. I guess this is because I haven’t yet stayed overseas for an extensive amount of time. But if I had to choose one, I think it would be kimchi-jjigae (kimchi stew) or gamja-tang (pork backbone stew).

Kim Se-jeong on the concept of the album and tracks

I noticed the character ‘門’ door on the promotional posters and tour name. What’s the story behind this creative choice?

The word “door” in Korean alone reads the same as the English word “moon” so initially, I thought about incorporating that into the concept. However, I realised that it might be more effective to use a word that directly represents the concept. Chinese characters often have pictorial elements, and the character “門” already looks like a door itself, so I found it to be a more fitting choice.

Can you tell us more about the concept of the album?

The concept of this album is centred around the idea of a “door” as the album’s title suggests. Just as an open door and a closed door symbolise different things, this album serves as an “open door” to infinite artistic possibilities. At the same time, I’m also revealing the aspects of my life hidden behind my “closed door” that no one has seen before.

As this theme is deeply intertwined with my inner self, my life experiences, and my personal journey, I believe that this album is the most honest representation of myself that I’ve ever released. It contains the stories that I truly want to share with my listeners.

You’re known for your bright, bubbly, and strong roles. Do you think this album moves away from that image?

Regardless of the different images that this album portrays, there is a bright, energetic, and strong image. Even in the title song ‘Top or Cliff’ there is a part that captures the process of how I maintain my positive mindset and inner strength behind that bright and lively appearance. The other tracks of the album, including ‘Voyage’ also carry that inherent bright and strong energy. While each song may use different means to convey these feelings, ultimately, they all tell the same story.

There are a variety of sounds in the album that really highlight your range as an artist, is there one that is close to your heart?

It’s genuinely challenging to pick a favourite as each track carries a piece of my personal story. However, if I had to choose, I’d say ‘In the Rain’ holds a special place in my heart. This song delves into my childhood memories of practising singing in the playground near my house whenever it rained.

While working on this track, it allowed me to reflect on why I walked on this path as well as the journey I’ve taken so far. Above all, the chorus of the song is sung by the trainees of Jellyfish Entertainment. So, it really brought back memories from the time I was a trainee. The song really makes me think.

The title of your pre-release track is ‘Voyage’. Where do you see yourself in your journey so far?

I still feel like I’m in the middle of the ocean. I think as long as I’m on this journey chasing my dreams, I will continue to feel the same.

Whenever I encounter a new challenge, just like the unpredictable nature of the sea, I know that I will eventually find my own way out of it. Because as time passes, I gain more experience. So, even though the challenges are still very intimidating, my ability to endure and overcome them continues to grow and evolve.

The title track ‘Top or Cliff’ takes a stronger approach with a heavier, rock sound. Why did you choose this as the title track?

The main motivation behind this transformation was the desire to change my image. To achieve this, I needed music with a distinct genre. However, I didn’t want to approach the songs with simple imagery and sounds. Instead, I aimed to convey the energy I felt in the music effectively to the public by exploring a suitable narrative. I chose a storytelling approach that feels like I’m having a secretive conversation because I sang this song with the thought to address not only the audience but also myself.

Her insights on the creative process and fashion

With such a diverse range of tracks in the album, can you tell us more about the creative process?

I’ve been working on songs for about three years. That’s why the album encompasses such a wide range of genres. Typically, I jot down my emotions or the stories I want to tell. And after many times I shape them into a song. The album incorporates the different experiences I’ve had and the diverse emotions I’ve felt during those three years. Each song carries its own distinct atmosphere, and the genres have diversified to accommodate these various feelings.

Since this album is deeply personal to me, I wanted to be part of nearly every aspect of its creation. I made an effort to stay true to the vision I had in mind during discussions with the directors for lyrics, composition, and music videos. I even wrote the album’s introduction myself! By participating as extensively as possible, I aim to proudly declare that this is truly my album.

When you’re not performing, what’s keeping you busy?

I usually spend my time reading scripts or writing songs. The longest time I took off to relax was the three weeks of travelling. When the tour is over, I would love to get some longer time to relax.

Besides being an actress and singer, you’re also a fashion brand ambassador. What would you say is the style that most represents you?

I guess natural looks? (laughs) Or being comfortable! This is probably the key that represents my style. I typically prefer clothing that shows my arms and gives off a slimming effect. I also tend to choose simple outfits rather than heavily layered looks. Vests and turtleneck sweaters are among the most important items in my wardrobe.

