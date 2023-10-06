K-pop girl group cignature on their EP ‘Us in the Summer’ and the joys of youth

Ah, the wonders of being young. Listening to cignature is filled with nostalgia for the impending ‘end’ of my youth. But at the same time, I feel that regardless of what age you’re in, music is universal. cignature really knows how to tap into that. And with their latest EP, ‘Us in the Summer’, the memories they’ll conjure are those of the hot yet carefree days. But most importantly, the refreshing and bright energy of summer—and of being young. With each song, you’ll find yourself reminiscing about experiences such as love, break up, and finding your inner self. It’s a whirlwind of emotions but that’s exactly what makes cignature’s ‘Us in the Summer’ more than just a one-season hit.

The latest EP from septet—Jeewon, Semi, Chaesol, Belle, Seline, Chloe, and Dohee—comprise four new songs. Each one depicts different experiences that young women face in their youth. The EP, and to an extent, the group, is like my secret best friend, alter ego, or a version of ‘me’ in another lifetime. Of course, this concept is not new, and one can argue that it’s been done time and time again. But to me, it’s all about taste and how you execute your message. And for cignature, they prove simplicity and rawness still go a long way. Whether it’s talking about the complexity of love in ‘Mess With My Mind’ or comforting your inner child in ‘Little Me’, these form connections with not only their loyal listeners but also with their generation (and those young at heart—including me!).

To celebrate the latest comeback, cignature sat down with Lifestyle Asia in an exclusive interview. Belle is currently participating in an audition program and was not able to join the promotions. The remaining six members get candid about the EP’s message, their experience filming in Japan, and their proudest moment since debuting in 2020. Yes, during the pandemic. So, you’ve got to give it to them!

Cignature on their New EP, growth, and how they’d like to be remembered

What kind of message do you want to convey from this EP?

CHAESOL: This album delves into the pure and innocent love experienced by girls. It explores the feelings of first love, puppy love, and the inner stories of individuals. In a world where expressing love has become somewhat challenging, we aim to help people rediscover their inner innocence through our performances and music as if they’ve returned to their childhood. We hope that everyone can enjoy our performances.

How does ‘Us In the Summer’ differ from your previous releases?

SELINE: I don’t think there’s a significant difference from our previous albums, but the main distinction is that our prior release was during the winter, so we aimed for a bright and energetic vibe. In contrast, this is a seasonal summer song, and we tried to capture the cool, refreshing, yet laid-back feeling of summer. I guess the biggest difference lies in the seasonal setting.

Tell us more about the creative process.

CHLOE: For our title track, ‘Smooth Sailing’, there is a part where the members wrote down diary entries and we exchanged them with each other. We replied to these entries as that was part of the creative process. JEEWON came up with the choreography. It was actually a challenge, but our CEO really liked it, so we ended up doing the ‘bow’ part in the actual choreography. I also picked the outfit for the music video which our CEO really liked it. And we also had to pick out the title track. It was a unanimous decision between members since we really liked the song. We actually went through about 50 songs to pick the best one for the comeback and this was the song that we picked.

cignature’s ‘Us in the Summer’ depicts the different experiences young girls face in their youth. In one word, how would you describe your own youth?

CHLOE: I would like to choose the word “treadmill”, because without stopping I just ran through whatever was in front of me. It was like having a goal and trying to reach that goal without stopping. Before I became a part of cignature, I only studied. I was in the U.S., and I knew nothing about K-pop. In the end, I decided to continue chasing my dreams of becoming an idol. Therefore, I chose the word, “treadmill”.

How was the experience of recording the music video ‘Smooth Sailing’ in the Japanese summer?

DOHEE: It was our first time filming a music video overseas with all of the members, so it was incredibly exciting and fun. Personally, I believe this experience improved our teamwork as well. It was a great opportunity for us as a group.

What’s your favourite thing about performing the songs from the EP?

SEMI: I can’t help but smile when I hear our fans cheering for us. That’s my favourite part of performing songs. Additionally, in the choreography, there are several dance moves where we interact, like the part where our backsides touch. This allows us to showcase different aspects of our group and add to the enjoyment of the performance.

This is already your fourth EP, what’s been the proudest moment for you guys since debuting?

DOHEE: This year, we had the privilege of attending an awards ceremony. It was an incredible experience as we performed in front of a large audience and industry professionals. What made it even more special was the presence of our parents, who had previously only seen me perform in videos. It was the first time they witnessed my live performance. At that moment, I felt an overwhelming sense of pride, knowing that I was showing my parents that I had finally achieved my dream.

What do you hope for fans to take away from the EP?

JEEWON: This album marks our first attempt to capture the feeling of confusion. We believe that everyone goes through similar moments of confusion in their lives. By witnessing our confidence in handling it, we hope our listeners can find empathy and solace. Furthermore, we’ve put a lot of effort into creating this album with the intention of being a source of energy and positivity. We hope that, as they listen to this album, our audience can sense and draw inspiration from that energy.

How do you feel you’ve grown as a group and individually since your debut?

CHAESOL: We’ve definitely improved our live performances since our debut, and our teamwork has also become stronger. Recently, I’ve noticed a significant improvement in our on-stage teamwork. Overall, our ability to perform on stage has grown. Additionally, I’d like to highlight that all of our members are becoming more mature and natural, which is another thing I’d like to point out.

Is there a message you would like to express through your music?

JEEWON: We want our fans to feel a sense of happiness when they watch our performances and listen to our music. That’s why we put a lot of effort into both our music and performance. We believe in consistently producing great songs that resonate with the public so that people can trust that cignature’s music is always worth listening to. This is the path we aim to follow.

Is there a genre you’d like to try that you haven’t yet?

SEMI: All the members love the hip-hop genre, so if given a chance, we’d love to challenge ourselves in hip-hop. I think it will be a lot of fun.

In the future, when people look back at cignature and the music you’ve made, is there a certain way you’d like it to be remembered?

SELINE: I believe that our debut song, ‘NUN NU NAN NA’ perfectly encapsulates the overall concept of cignature. I hope that people remember us as a group that delivered great songs right from the start. I’d be thrilled if ‘NUN NU NAN NA’ becomes to be known as “the bible of girl group debut songs”.

Featured and hero image credit: J9 Entertainment