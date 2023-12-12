A game of “Song Association” with Lexie Liu

During Clockenflap 2023 we had the chance to speak to Chinese singer and rapper Lexie Liu ahead of her performance.

Liu’s journey as an artist has been one of constant evolution. With early beginnings as a participant in a South Korean reality competition series and The Rap of China, she went on to sign with 88rising, voice Seraphine in Riot Games’ virtual K-pop group K/DA, and become a brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent eyewear, all the while continuing to push forward a distinct sound and style, bridging the gap between east and west with experimental and multilingual tracks. Ahead of Clockenflap, Lexie Liu had just released her first track of 2023 titled “delulu” and was excited to show out for her fans in Hong Kong.

Curious about her eclectic soundscape which blends a vast range of genres from cyberpunk themes and electro-pop to hip-hop and R&B we suggested a game of Song Association to see which tracks were currently at the back of the artist’s mind.

Video: Ryan Putranto

Editor: Aaron Chow