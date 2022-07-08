5 Hong Kong live music events and concerts to catch this August

How packed is your summer schedule? Apart from the good ol’ beachside traditions and theme park visits, make room for these five upcoming live music events — and book your tickets fast!

We have barely warmed up to July, and it’s already time to talk about what comes thereafter. With a plethora of live music events claiming their show dates in August, it’s the perfect time to start securing your tickets and sorting out your weekend game plans. Come on Hongkongers, let’s get planning!

5 Hong Kong live music events you don’t want to miss this August

Merry Lamb Lamb GENESIS Album Concert

Merry Lamb Lamb‘s first album GENESIS just came out on 20 June, and y’know what that means — an album concert is well on its way. Get to know the style-icon-slash-singer-songwriter and her otherworldly charm through this intimate experience. Date: 6 August, 2022 Time: 8:00pm Venue: The Box, Freespace, Art Park, West Kowloon Cultural District Get your ticket (HK$320) here from today on.

Whats Good Music Awards 2022

Ayy, Hong Kong’s first music awards dedicated to local hip-hop musicians; we vibe! Celebrate this flourishing genre with rising talents and established icons such as JB, Luna Is A Bep and SoWhat this summer, only at Whats Good Music Awards. Date: 6 August, 2022 Time: 7:00 – 10:30pm Venue: Hall 5BC, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai Get your ticket (HK$288) here from today on.

KKLIVE PLUS: Cath x per se 詩的吶喊 Concert

Poets and lyricists alike will find great delight in KKLIVE PLUS’s next concert, 詩的吶喊 (or “The Shout of Poetry”). Cath‘s rock affinity meets halfway with the tenderness of per se, making for a new dialect of contemporary music; while the cover session is certainly something to look forward to. Date: 6 – 7 August, 2022 Time: 8:15pm Venue: MacPherson Stadium, 38 Nelson Street, Mong Kok Get your ticket (HK$580 / 680) here from today on.

tgif presents: Meovv, Yuki Lovey, WHIZZ 1st Anniversary Party

thank god it*s friday (aka tgif) — café, cultural hub and master of slow living — celebrates its first anniversary with a chillaxing evening with local musicians Meovv, Yuki Lovey and WHIZZ. Let the soft, mellow tunes of this all-female line-up soothe you into the #weekendmood. Date: 26 August, 2022 Time: 7:30pm Venue: Revealed upon registration Register with the QR code here.

ZUK STUDIO x TONE MUSIC 10th Anniversary Music Festival

Okay, this one is fun — you get to decide the final line-up of the festival with the power of poll. From 14 until 31 July, vote for your four favourite acts here and build your dream cast. Date: 31 August, 2022 Time: TBD Venue: MacPherson Stadium, 38 Nelson Street, Mong Kok

Featured Image: Merry Lamb Lamb / Hero Image: Whats Good Music Awards 2022