4 Hong Kong live music events and concerts to catch in September

Here’s your monthly reminder from Lifestyle Asia to make time for concerts and live music events in Hong Kong, and grab those tickets when they are still available!

My, my, what a month — consumption voucher and reduced hotel quarantine days? We’re definitely open to another wave of TLC from whoever’s in charge. In the meantime, why not invest some of your newfound wealth in the local music industry who has given us so much quality entertainment and certified bops in the past years? See your favourite band live, discover new artists you vibe with, all that jazz.

Without further ado, we’ve got four live music events you’ll want to catch in the coming month. Check back for future updates, because, trust me, more are on the way!

4 Hong Kong live music events you don’t want to miss this September

ZUK STUDIO x ShowBros 10th Anniversary Festival

ALSO Festival 2022

When ALSO Festival says music has no bounds, they actually mean it — mixing hip-hop, cybersynth and Chinese opera, this two-day function will be the ultimate palate cleanser for even the most veteran listeners. Catch Novel Friday, The Low Mays, Luna Is A Bep and more emerging Hong Kong talents, only at ALSO Festival. Date: 16 – 17 September, 2022 Time: 7:30pm (Doors open at 6:30pm) Venue: Sunbeam Theatre, Kiu Fai Mansion, 413-423 King’s Road, North Point Get your tickets (from HK$680) here.

Jason Kui “Six String Journey To The West” Live 2022

It’s a known fact that being a full-time musician in Hong Kong is far from fun and games, so you can imagine how much harder instrumentalists have it. Renowned local guitarist Jason Kui shows off sick riffs, impeccable solos and engaging crowd work at the “Six String Journey To The West” Live, demonstrating what it’s like to be a guitar hero irl. Date: 24 – 25 September, 2022 Time: 7:00pm Venue: MUSIC ZONE, KITEC, 1Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay Get your tickets (HK$480) here from 11am, 16 August onward.

“Our Legend Begins” Music Festival

Immerse in the classic rock show experience at “Our Legend Begins”, where local bands R.O.O.T., Zpecial, Pandora and Yusobeit assemble to show you what they’ve got. Be sure to check out the set list beforehand so you’re officially in the know.

Date: 25 September, 2022

Time: 8:15pm

Venue: MacPherson Stadium, 38 Nelson Street, Mong Kok

Get your tickets (from HK$380) here from 11am, 17 August onward.

Featured Image: Jason Kui (Credit: @chaurism) / Hero Image: The Hertz (Credit: @seafoodhenry)