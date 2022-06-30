5 live music events and concerts to catch this July

We’re stepping into July with a blast — typhoon and a wave of live music events combined. Music lovers, start making plans now.
Put another “X” on the calendar, summer’s still young (P!ATD reference, anyone?); July is blooming with music events and festivals, and what better time to unwind than the mid-point of the year? Go on, fill your journal with dates and venues, and throw in a few Polaroids to consolidate these good memories.
5 music events and concerts you can’t miss this July
BREAKING NEWS 2022
Local bands Wondergarl, Ragpickers and The Sulis Club assemble to host BREAKING NEWS 2022, a live music concert showcasing the authentic sound of Hong Kong. Expect a night of lighthearted laughs, musical storytelling and summer-ready grooves.
Date: 3 July, 2022
Time: 8:00pm (Admission from 7:30pm)
Venue: Music Zone, KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay
Grab your ticket (HK$320) here.
Hang Out 20th Anniversary Festival
Headlining legendary hardcore band King Ly Chee, the Hang Out 20th Anniversary Festival is a show dedicated to all headbangers at heart. Get ready for an afternoon of classic and progressive Hong Kong rock.
Date: 9 July, 2022
Time: 1:30 – 3:30pm
Venue: Youth Outreach Jockey Club Building, 2 Holy Cross Path, Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong
Free admission.
Freespace Ensemble Pop Plus
Freespace Ensemble Pop Plus is all about pushing the boundaries of pop — led by jazz pianist Joyce Cheung and rising singer-songwriters Kiri T and Moon Tang, this set is a whimsical re-imagination of beloved classic tunes and the artists’ original works.
Date: 9 – 10 July, 2022
Time: 8:00 – 9:30pm
Venue: The Box, Freespace, Art Park, West Kowloon Cultural District
Grab your ticket (HK$400) here.
Music Palate
Date: Every Saturday in July starting 9 July, 2022; 4 shows in total
Time: 9:30 – 11:00pm
Venue: Lau Bak Livehouse, West Kowloon Cultural District
Drop by Lau Bak Livehouse every Saturday in July for a series of live music performances by local artists such as per se, CHANKA and mansonvibes. True to its name, each night of Music Palate is themed after a taste, namely sweet, sour, bitter and spicy. What’s your pick?
Make your reservation at +852 2868 4333.
UNISON FEST 2022
Date: 22 – 24 July, 2022
Time: 4:00pm
Venue: Music Zone, KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay
This summer, UNISON FEST cultivates the soil of creativity by celebrating up-and-coming musicians from Hong Kong. Introducing familiar names from The Hertz to Lester Chong and new acts including Hedgehog, the line-up is an accurate encapsulation of the +852 vibe.
Grab your ticket (HK$480 up) for the 22 July show here from 4 July 3pm onward.