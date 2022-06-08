facebook
4 Hong Kong concerts and music festivals to catch this June
08 Jun 2022 11:51 AM

Michelle Chan
June. Music. What’s up? Whether you’re a music festival lover or just love being in crowds, start making plans now.

It’s that time of the year again: cruise through town with “Summertime Sadness” playing on full blast, as the sweltering summer breeze of Hong Kong binds your sweat-soaked locks to your cheeks. If that suits your mental mood board for the month, you will be delighted to discover that free, fun-loving minds do think alike — here are 4 concerts and music festivals you simply don’t want to miss this June.

Jazz The Murray Way

Date: Multiple show dates

Time: 6:00 – 10:00pm

Venue: Cotton Tree Terrace, UG Level, The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central

We at Lifestyle Asia are all about living the good life. And what better testament to la dolce vita than an al fresco jazz gathering at The Murray?

In the coming two months, drop by every Thursday and Friday night to admire a curated line-up of jazz talents work their magic — groove is in the air.

RSVP here.

Make Music, Hong Kong! 2022

Date: 19 June 2022

Time: 1:00 – 10:45pm

Venues: The Box & Lau Bak Livehouse, Freespace, Art Park, West Kowloon Cultural District

Inspired by France’s Fête de la musique, or World Music Day, Make Music, Hong Kong! is a free-for-all event celebrating the sheer multitude of music around the globe.

Pamper yourself with a day of diverse, intriguing live music performances by local artists. Find out more about the line-up here.

Free admission on a first come, first served basis.

Yoyo Sham “Home is…” Concert

Date: 23 – 26 June 2022

Time: 8:15 – 10:45pm 

Venue: Star Hall, KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay

The airy, soulful singing style might be it now, but Yoyo Sham claimed it back in 2011 when she graced us with her cover of Stevie Wonder’s “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life“.

The “Home is…” concert sees Sham’s much-anticipated return to the stage after 4 years — oh, how we’ve missed her angelic vocals.

Tickets for the 23 June show will be on sale from 9 June 10:00am onward here.

TIME’S UP Live

Date: 25 June 2022

Time: 8:00pm

Venue: Music Zone @ KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay

Like Spotify’s Discover Weekly feature in real life, TIME’S UP introduces you to new artists through an engaging live experience.

The 25 June show headlines silhungmo, Strayz and PHOON, all local acts with vastly sundry approaches to music.

Early bird ticket sale from now onward; Public ticket sale from 9 June 1:00pm onward here.

Michelle Chan
