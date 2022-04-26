3 concerts and music festivals to catch in Hong Kong this April and May

Whether you’re a music festival lover or just ready to celebrate a taste of our newfound freedom — start making plans now.

The relaxation of Hong Kong’s social distancing rules closes a really depressing chapter of solitude and stagnancy during the “fifth wave” — fingers crossed it’s all smooth sailing from here.

What did you miss most about our bustling city now that you’re free to enjoy dinner, drinks and a movie or two? If your answer is “live music” like mine (R.I.P. to all my favourite bars with live band performances; I think fondly about those nights), the following events will get your feet moving and your heart beating like a drum.

Hong Kong live music to catch this April and May 2022

Ear Up Music Festival 2022

Date: 29 – 30 April 2022 (Fri – Sat)



Time: 7:00pm



Venue: MacPherson Stadium, 38 Nelson Street, Mong Kok



Free admission, online registration full; Performances will be livestreamed on Ear Up Music’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Hope you’re in the mood for some new Cantopop, because the Ear Up Music Festival 2022 is on this weekend. This open-to-all event is held by Ear Up Music — a Hong Kong organisation that showcases and supports local talents — to put up-and-coming artists on your radar.

While the online registration for admission is sadly full, you can still enjoy a groovy night in watching the Facebook and YouTube livestreams; or if you’re feeling lucky, there may still be a few walk-in seats open on the day of the festival. Most importantly, vote for your favourite act from now until 30 April 10:30pm here, so they can take home the Ear Up Audience Award.

Hins Cheung: The Next 20 Hins Live in Hong Kong

Date: 10 – 29 May 2022 (16 shows)



Time: 8:15pm



Venue: Hong Kong Coliseum, 9 Cheong Wan Road, Hung Hom Ticket exchanges due to Covid-19 will commence on 2 – 9 May per official announcement; Ticket sale will begin on 4 May.



It’s been a rough period for time for artists and entertainers alike. With its unwelcome intrusion back in January, the fifth wave has left Hins Cheung’s The Next 20 Hins Live in Hong Kong concert on a sudden halt and fans yearning for more. But fret not, Hins is back to pick up where he left off.

From 10 to 29 May, 16 shows will enliven the once-silent Hong Kong Coliseum again, making up for the 8 cancelled shows in accordance with the latest social distancing rules. If you have yet to get your hands on a ticket, be sure to check online on 4 May as it is quite literally your last chance. Meanwhile, let’s revisit last year’s concert set list, put together by fellow Hins fans.

MIRROR: MIRROR.WE.ARE LIVE CONCERT 2022 (TBD)

Is it really a comprehensive countdown of upcoming Hong Kong music events without MIRROR’s name somewhere? I don’t think so.

MIRROR is really spoiling us this week: starting with the release of their newest song “Innerspace” on 25 April and a concert press conference on 26 April, then, of course, ending on the monumental note that is Keung To’s birthday on 30 April. Yes, I absolutely just sneaked the big news of a MIRROR concert press conference in there, just so you will go back and read it again.

With rumours of a July concert in Hong Kong Coliseum at boiling point, the city’s most beloved boy band is finally here to make it official. Too busy to keep up with the news on a Tuesday? Trust me, updates on the MIRROR.WE.ARE LIVE CONCERT 2022 will find their way onto your feed one way or another.

Hero Image: @theshowmustgoonhk on Facebook / Featured Image: @earupmusic