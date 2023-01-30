Hong Kong music artist Mansonvibes celebrates 30th birthday with exhibition and live show

The King Maker III alum is ringing in his third decade with a “JusThirty” birthday and EP pre-launch exhibition and a “ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME” live show.

Local singer-songwriter Manson Cheung a.k.a. Mansonvibes is celebrating a new milestone with something special for his fans. Firstly, in anticipation of his big 30th, the Sara star has organised a “JusThirty” birthday and EP pre-launch exhibition at The Mills from 30 January to 5 February.

Taking place at the M4 Atrium, the pop-up exhibition is free for the public and fans to attend. It features a two-metre-tall backdrop of Mansonvibes for all your photo-taking needs, as well as personal notes from the artist and photos from his childhood.

Then, to wrap up the exhibition on the evening of 4 February, Mansonvibes is hosting an intimate “ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME” live show. From 6pm ’til late, fans will have the chance to get up close and personal with the singer-songwriter as he showcases his best tunes, including the hit debut “今天我不想做嘢” and recent crowd-favourite “It’s a sin.”.

Catch the “JusThirty” birthday and EP pre-launch exhibition from now until 5 February at M4 Atrium, 1/F, The Mills, 45 Pak Tin Par Street, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong and the “ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME” live show at Rooot, Shop 119, The Mills, 45 Pak Tin Par Street, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong. More details can be found on the official fan pages Mansonsplanet and MANSONetic.

Lead and featured images courtesy of Mansonvibes