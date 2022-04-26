MIRROR announces its first Hong Kong Coliseum concert this July and August

Get your light sticks, banners and credit card ready, because MIRROR.WE.ARE LIVE CONCERT 2022 is landing at Hong Kong Coliseum on 25 July.

A brief summary of the post-2020 Hong Kong experience: unsolicited Covid-19 troubles (with equally questionable social-distancing measures) plus the rise of MIRROR and local music. While it sounds like we’re getting the short end of the stick, there’s no denying that the Good Night Show – King Maker alumni have pumped up the Cantopop scene with an extra shot of vitality and adrenaline.

MIRROR sure has a knack for getting people hyped. I mean, what better time to announce a Hong Kong Coliseum concert than now, as the city slowly comes back to life. Even for this entertainment juggernaut, performing at the Coliseum is nothing short of a significant career milestone — can you blame MIRROR fans (and me, a casual enjoyer) for flipping out?

What we know about MIRROR.WE.ARE LIVE CONCERT 2022 (or more urgently, how to secure a ticket)

Just hours ago, West Kowloon Cultural District’s MIRROR.WE.ARE LIVE CONCERT 2022 press conference opened as a wall of balloons exploded to reveal the 12 MIRROR members before a grid concert poster, unanimously in dashing white. Swoon over these sharp dressers all you want, but don’t forget what you came here for: the When, Where and How.

Date: 25 – 31 July, 2 – 4 August 2022 (10 shows)

Time: 8:15pm

Venue: Hong Kong Coliseum, 9 Cheong Wan Road, Hung Hom

Upon confirmation of 10 shows spanning across late July and early August, seasoned MIRROR chasers might already have fallen down a spiral of panic — 10 sounds hardly enough, you know? Here’s a piece of advice: hold onto your Citi The Club or Mox Credit cards for presale privileges.

With ticket sale details still in the works, now will be a good time to make your voice heard. On Instagram, fans are quick to warn their comrades of ticket resellers and express their wish for a few extra shows down the line. Alternatively, leave a like to show your support; and if you have yet done so, stream Innerspace wherever you listen to music.

Here’s to another concert to remember. And welcome back, Hong Kong.

Featured & Hero Images: @mirror.weare

On the topic of concerts, check out a couple more music events coming this April and May.