10 of the greatest modern Christmas songs to listen to this festive season

Christmas is just about to knock on our doors, and we can’t be more excited. From catching up with friends and family to gorging on scrumptious delicacies, Christmas has something to offer to everyone. While some choose to party into the night or travel to far off lands during the holiday season, others prefer to enjoy a quiet time with loved ones in the comfort of their homes, while relaxing to groovy modern Christmas songs.

However, whatever may be the mood, good music only enhances the Christmas spirit. And if you are spoilt for choices from the many amazing songs about Christmas, we have a select few just for you. These 10 toe-tapping soundtracks will make this year’s Christmas celebrations more joyous.

Here are some of the greatest modern Christmas songs for your festive playlist.

‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey

No Christmas is complete without playing this song on the loop.

This year proved to be an extremely special one for the song and the singer, as it topped Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs.

Additionally, the Christmas classic made it to the Billboard Hot 100 list, dated 27 November, appearing at No. 36 “with 11.2 million U.S. streams (up 29 percent), 8.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 133 percent) and 2,700 sold (up 30 percent) in the Nov. 12-18 tracking week, according to MRC Data.”

Originally released in 1994, Carey had swept everyone off their feet with her fourth studio album ‘Merry Christmas’, of which the song was a part. The holiday season favourite helped the singer earn the Queen of Christmas title. The four-minute song was performed by Carey and was co-written by Walter Afanasieff.

‘Mistletoe’ by Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber released his second album, ‘Under the Mistletoe’, in 2011. The harmonious mid-tempo ballad has a dash of contemporary music. Other songs comprising traditional Christmas carols sung by Bieber are infused with similar rhythms.

This song is the perfect choice if you are spending Christmas with your partner because it encapsulates the festive spirit through its lyrics:

“It’s the most beautiful time of the year

Lights fill the streets spreading so much cheer

I should be playing in the winter snow

But I’mma be under the mistletoe.”

‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ by John Legend

The singer-songwriter’s first holiday album “A Legendary Christmas” released in 2018 had many gems worth tapping your feet to. But the one which stole the show was the three-minute song ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, featuring Esperanza Spalding.

The melodious duet combined Spalding’s infectious energy with Legend’s baritone to create Christmas magic.

‘Santa Tell Me’ by Ariana Grande

A pro at belting out Christmas songs, Ariana Grande’s 2014 hit ‘Santa Tell Me’ is a balm for aching hearts. The R&B piece speaks of romantic disappointments and asks for comfort and reassurance from Santa.

Written by Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh and Savan Kotecha, the song made it to No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100 list last year.

‘Underneath the Tree’ by Kelly Clarkson

From her first Christmas album “Wrapped in Red” released in 2013, this song’s perfect lyrics complement Clarkson’s amazing voice. As per Billboard, the three-minute song written by Greg Kurstin and Clarkson “expresses gratitude for the best present one can find (especially in 2020) underneath the tree, which is companionship.”

“‘Wrapped in Red’ became the best-selling holiday album of 2013, making Clarkson the first American female artist to hold that distinction in the SoundScan era,” according to Billboard.

‘Get Behind Me, Santa!’ by Sufjan Stevens

In 2006, the singer surprised his fans by releasing five separate EPs under the title “Songs for Christmas”. ‘Get Behind Me, Santa!’ seems like a conversation between Stevens and Santa Claus.

In an interview with The Independent, Stevens had said: “We’ve taken a very sacred time and commodified it, so that there’s a capitalist campaign to buy more, consume more, and then you have a conflict between the spiritual and the mundane.”

‘Silent Night’ by Taylor Swift

Released under Taylor Swift’s 2007 holiday EP, the three-minute song is Swift’s rendition of the traditional Christmas carol. Those who are away from loved ones will definitely find some solace while listening to this heartfelt track.

“The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection” album includes a country version of ‘Last Christmas’ other than an original track by Swift named ‘Christmases When You Were Mine’.

‘Let It Snow’ by Jessie J

A part of the English singer’s 2018-studio album “The Christmas Day”, this song boasts the talented Jessie J’s vocal range.

The lyrics of the light-hearted song make it a perfect pick for those who are spending time with family and friends while watching the gentle snowfall from the warmth of their home.

‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ by Michael Bublé

The beautiful song is everything Christmas stands for — love, optimism, and togetherness.

One of the songs from his 2011 album “Christmas”, the singer presents his own peppy rendition of the classic, which was written by Johnny Marks and has been performed by many artists, including singer Burl Ives.

Don’t forget to add this one to your holiday playlist.

‘Holidays’ by Meghan Trainor

One of the most popular Christmas songs, Trainor’s ‘Holidays’ will get you into the groove. Featuring the band Earth, Wind & Fire, the festive song was a part of Trainor’s 2020 album “A Very Trainor Christmas”.

The song is something you can’t help dancing to and the music video is pretty quirky too. The album boasts 18 tracks, including Trainor’s renditions of ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘Silent Night’.

