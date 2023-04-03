facebook
Take a look at the official NewJeans x Coca-Cola Zero Campaign Images
Culture
03 Apr 2023 04:18 PM

Take a look at the official NewJeans x Coca-Cola Zero Campaign Images

Ambrose Leung

A full look at the NewJeans x Coca-Cola Zero campaign imagery has been released.

Teased days ago by Coca-Cola Korea, this new partnership will encompass a collaboration with Coke Studio which will be released as a digital single and commercial.

Adding to the list of NewJeans endorsements, which we have documented in our NewJeans round-up, the new track is titled “Zero” and is expected to drop today at 6:00 p.m. KST. This is just one of the few activations planned for the newly-crowned Coca-Cola Global ambassador. Check out the campaign images below.

(Images: Coca-Cola Korea)

Kpop NewJeans Coca-Cola
