K-pop group P1Harmony talks about touring Hong Kong, self-care routines, and growth

Where to even begin when talking about P1Harmony? Maybe with this little anecdote they almost made me tear up as they each said their message for their fans in Hong Kong during this interview. The group debuted during such a turbulent time in 2020, during the onslaught of the pandemic. Despite this, the six-piece rose to the challenge—and knocked it off the park. Three years into the scene, they’ve already managed to sell out tickets to shows on the other side of the globe. And most recently, just closed a chapter with their sixth mini-album. Yup, they’ve been working hard.

So, maybe it’s this resilience and raw talent that made me tear up. Or maybe their choice to kick off their Asia tour in Hong Kong touched my heart. The city has been so isolated during the past three years that the group gracing the stage feels like a gift.

Leave it to P1Harmony to make their debut out of this world. We’re talking about a full-length sci-fi feature film. That’s exactly how the six members—Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob—made their first impression. But at the same time, they also experimented and played around with their style. Change and experimenting come with pressure but as P1Harmony reveals to us in this interview, they are continuously fuelled by the desire to express freedom and create unique styles. This creative thirst undeniably also brought them to greater heights. The group might only be three years old, but their Y2K-leaning sound is a hit for fans like me, a sucker for nostalgia, and those appreciating the revival of sounds of that era.

In a music scene where connecting with listeners is vital, P1Harmony is a rarity. They personally take part in making their own music. For a group that you can still consider ‘young’, that’s a feat. Did we mention they have a fun side too? After all, they’ve also achieved king-level meme status. As they kick off their Asia tour in Hong Kong on September 5, P1Harmony sat down with Lifestyle Asia for an exclusive interview where they spoke about visiting Hong Kong, self-care routines, music, and keeping the harmony below.

P1Harmony interview: Performing in Hong Kong and self-care routines

You’re kicking off your Asia tour in Hong Kong. What kind of performance should we all look forward to?

Theo: Because it is our first Asia tour, we’re greatly looking forward to it. We will do our best to show you, our energy.

Jongseob: As it is our first Asia tour, the members and I are very excited to perform. I hope the audience is ready to feel our energies.

What are you most excited about your time in Hong Kong?

Jiung: When I went to Hong Kong before, the night view was so beautiful and impressive. So I’m excited about the night view, the food, and the energy from P1ece in Hong Kong.

Intak: For me, it’s to meet P1ece in Hong Kong.

Do you have any self-care routines or tips to keep yourself fit and healthy while on tour?

Keeho: I have a huge vocal care routine that I make sure I do while on tour! If I don’t have a humidifier with me, I always damp towels and hang them around my hotel room. I just want to make sure the room isn’t too dry when I’m asleep. Also, a day before the show, I always have tea with honey because it’s great for my throat. Then on the day of the show, I make sure to warm up my voice and more importantly, my body so that I’m ready to perform and sing. I bring around three different candies for my throat health and performance. I take them before the show! It’s very long and extensive but it goes a long way when taking care of my physical condition.

Theo: I would sleep whenever there’s a chance to sleep. For me, sleeping is the best medicine.

You also went on a tour around Canada and Latin America, what was that like? Was there food that you miss while you’re away?

Jiung: It was our first time visiting (those places) for a tour, so it was fun and became a good memory. I missed janchi-guksu (Korean banquet noodles).

Intak: We were stoked to meet P1eces who support us there. I missed budae-jjigae (Army-style Korean stew)!

Do you have a favourite song to perform?

Soul: ‘Black Hole’ is my favourite because it’s so exciting to perform.

Jongseob: My favourite is ‘Look At Me Now’ which was the opening! Although we always perform the same song, I can feel the thrill and grandeur of starting a show with that song.

On music and growth: “We like to embrace our differences”

You’ve been working hard, having just released your sixth mini-album. What’s next for you guys in terms of music?

Keeho: We really want to focus on this tour for the second half of the year and be able to showcase our talent and music all over the world! That’s where my mindset is right now. But in the near future, I would love to release a full-length album as well.

Jiung: I’d like for us to challenge ourselves musically to be able to express freedom and create unique styles that only P1Harmony can do.

With each release, you take a different direction. What is the experience like?

Theo: It’s fun but at the same time, there’s pressure. But we hope the audience will like it, so we always think about it a lot.

Intak: To pursue new things is fun and interesting. I want to try more new and fun things in the future.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

Keeho: I draw a lot of inspiration from my own favourite artists, and that’s not just musical artists! I love music, visual arts, movies, and anything artistic that I can draw inspiration from! I like to always put myself in a position where I’m ready to absorb ideas and thoughts and to always keep them flowing, so I can make them my own.

Jiung: It’s very different among the members. For me, I get inspiration from my personal experiences.

Is there one song that remains memorable to you?

Soul: I vividly remember the music that I danced to for my solo freestyle.

Jongseob: I choose ‘Back Down’. Conceptually, and musically I think that the song matched P1Harmony’s color the best.

What do you make sure to do for a performance?

Theo: I take a lot of choreography lessons to perform confidently.

Soul: I try to show different moves whenever I perform my ‘freestyle dance’.

Each member participated in writing the lyrics and producing it, so what was that process like?

Intak: There’s a pressure that I have to show you different things all the time, but that’s the driving force to grow.

Jongseob: Writing lyrics is like finding the right style of clothes for a song, so the process of finding that style is the part that requires the most amount of time (and thoughts).

How do you maintain your style and group dynamics while also channelling your individual strengths and styles?

Keeho: When you’re in a group, there’s no choice but to sacrifice a bit of your own colour in order for the group to sound harmonious. However, within those limits, I think we as P1Harmony are always practising how we can be unique individually. I don’t think it’s too difficult for us because we are all very different. Whether it’s in terms of music taste, our personal style, and just how we live. I think we like to embrace our differences and complement and encourage each other’s differences as well.

Jongseob: Personally, I think it is a powerful weapon to be able to show my own style when writing the lyrics and designing my verses. And when I design my verses, I try to show P1Harmony’s unique style.

In what ways have you grown, individually and as artists?

Keeho: We all started so young, so being able to just go from some teenagers to, hopefully more, mature and professional people together is so beautiful to see. I think the way we approach our jobs and music, and performances are much easier now in the sense that we can be rational when we need to, but also positive and encouraging when the times need it. We are able to balance out making professional decisions amongst ourselves while also just being best friends and having fun along the way.

Jiung: Since we tour a lot, I’m now more able to communicate well with our audience and show them my strengths. Also, personally, I think I could grow in the musical aspect with my experiences so far.

P1Harmony’s message to their fans in Hong Kong

Keeho: We are so excited to be able to perform for you guys! It is our first time, so we are excited to see the energy and love that we will get from our P1ece in Hong Kong! See you soon!

Theo: As you support us wholeheartedly, we will do our best to repay you! Let’s meet at the venue and make good memories.

Jiung: Hi, Hong Kong P1ece! I’m stoked to be visiting Hong Kong with this tour. We will prepare a lot so you can have a happy time, so please look forward to it.

Intake: Let’s meet soon! Let’s have fun together!

Soul: It’s our first time touring Asia, so I hope we can have fun together. Thank you for waiting for us.

Jongseob: As it is our first time to have an Asia tour, we hope you enjoy it. And thank you for supporting us! Let’s see each other more often! We will do our best to make good memories.

